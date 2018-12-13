EKWB Releases EK Distribution Plate with D5 Pump for Several Fractal Design Cases

EK Water Blocks, in partnership with Fractal Design, introduces the EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB a custom-designed distribution plate with a D5 pump designed to fit several Fractal Design ATX cases. The distribution plate is perfect for builders looking into using hard tubing as it minimizes the bends need using the plates inlet and outlet ports.
The EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB distribution plate can support one CPU water block, up to two GPU water blocks, and up to two radiators. The distribution plate features a build-in addressable D-RGB LED strip that connects to the motherboard 5V D-RGB (A-RGB) header and supports all popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion. The D-RGB LED strip can also be connected to a D-RGB controller like the EK-Loop Connect and the Fractal Design Adjust R1.
Compatible Cases and Supported Radiator Configuration (top+front)
Fractal Design Define R7: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Define R7 XL: EK-CoolStream XE 360 or EK-CoolStream CE 420 + EK-CoolStream PE 360
Fractal Design Define R6: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Define S2: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Vector RS: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Meshify S2: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Specifications
Reservoir:
Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 133 x 66 x 349mm
D-RGB LED count: 22
D-RGB cable length: 50cm
D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)
Pump Motor Technical Specifications:
Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor
Rated voltage: 12V DC
Power consumption: 23W
Maximum pressure head: 3.9m
Maximum flow: 1500L/h
Maximum system temperature: 60°C
Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminium oxide, hard coal
Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector
Operational regime:
PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%
Default behaviour: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB Plexi is now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop for $289.99 MSRP. Expected to ship out by March 23, 2020.
Article Source: EK Water Blocks (Press Release)