EKWB Releases EK Distribution Plate with D5 Pump for Several Fractal Design Cases

EK Water Blocks, in partnership with Fractal Design, introduces the EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB  a custom-designed distribution plate with a D5 pump designed to fit several Fractal Design ATX cases. The distribution plate is perfect for builders looking into using hard tubing as it minimizes the bends need using the plates inlet and outlet ports.

The EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB distribution plate can support one CPU water block, up to two GPU water blocks, and up to two radiators. The distribution plate features a build-in addressable D-RGB LED strip that connects to the motherboard 5V D-RGB (A-RGB) header and supports all popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion. The D-RGB LED strip can also be connected to a D-RGB controller like the EK-Loop Connect and the Fractal Design Adjust R1.



Compatible Cases and Supported Radiator Configuration (top+front)
Fractal Design Define R7: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Define R7 XL: EK-CoolStream XE 360 or EK-CoolStream CE 420 + EK-CoolStream PE 360
Fractal Design Define R6: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Define S2: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Vector RS: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240
Fractal Design Meshify S2: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240


Specifications
Reservoir:
 Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 133 x 66 x 349mm
 D-RGB LED count: 22
 D-RGB cable length: 50cm
 D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)

Pump Motor Technical Specifications:
 Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor
 Rated voltage: 12V DC
 Power consumption: 23W
 Maximum pressure head: 3.9m
 Maximum flow: 1500L/h
 Maximum system temperature: 60°C
 Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminium oxide, hard coal
 Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector

Operational regime:
 PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%
 Default behaviour: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present


Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB  Plexi is now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop for $289.99 MSRP. Expected to ship out by March 23, 2020.

Article Source: EK Water Blocks (Press Release)

