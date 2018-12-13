EKWB Releases EK Distribution Plate with D5 Pump for Several Fractal Design Cases

Compatible Cases and Supported Radiator Configuration (top+front)

Fractal Design Define R7: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Fractal Design Define R7 XL: EK-CoolStream XE 360 or EK-CoolStream CE 420 + EK-CoolStream PE 360

Fractal Design Define R6: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Fractal Design Meshify S2: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240 Fractal Design Define R7: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240Fractal Design Define R7 XL: EK-CoolStream XE 360 or EK-CoolStream CE 420 + EK-CoolStream PE 360Fractal Design Define R6: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240 Fractal Design Define S2 : EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240 Fractal Design Vector RS : EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240Fractal Design Meshify S2: EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Specifications

Reservoir:

 Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 133 x 66 x 349mm

 D-RGB LED count: 22

 D-RGB cable length: 50cm

 D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)



Pump Motor Technical Specifications:

 Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor

 Rated voltage: 12V DC

 Power consumption: 23W

 Maximum pressure head: 3.9m

 Maximum flow: 1500L/h

 Maximum system temperature: 60°C

 Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminium oxide, hard coal

 Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector



Operational regime:

 PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%

 Default behaviour: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present