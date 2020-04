EKWB Releases EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Sets in Black and Nickel

The EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount set has the following items enclosed in its packaging:- 0.8mm Plastic Washers (5 pcs)- M3 Threaded Thumbscrews (4 pcs)- Springs (4 pcs)- LGA-115x and AMD4 M4 Threaded Thumb Nuts (4 pcs)- LGA-20xx M4 Threaded Mounting Studs (4 pcs)- Additional Jet Plate J2- Allen Key 2.5mmEK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Supported Sockets:- Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156- Intel LGA-2011(-3)- Intel LGA-2066 AMD AM4The EK-Velocity PreciseMount Sets are now available at the EK Webshop, see pricing and product links below: EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Nickel: $9.99 USD EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Black: $14.99 USD