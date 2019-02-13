EKWB Releases EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Sets in Black and Nickel

Press Release]
EK Water Blocks releases EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount sets for the EK-Quantum Velocity CPU water blocks in Black and Nickel colour variants. The EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount is supported by mainstream Intel and AMD sockets as well as Intel HEDT (high-end desktop platform) sockets. The PreciseMount sets are now separately available in two finishes nickel and black allowing builders to match colours with other components better particularly builds using stealthy black coloured components.
The EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount set has the following items enclosed in its packaging:
- 0.8mm Plastic Washers (5 pcs)
- M3 Threaded Thumbscrews (4 pcs)
- Springs (4 pcs)
- LGA-115x and AMD4 M4 Threaded Thumb Nuts (4 pcs)
- LGA-20xx M4 Threaded Mounting Studs (4 pcs)
- Additional Jet Plate J2
- Allen Key 2.5mm
EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Supported Sockets:
- Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156
- Intel LGA-2011(-3)
- Intel LGA-2066
- AMD AM4
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Velocity PreciseMount Sets are now available at the EK Webshop, see pricing and product links below:
EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Nickel: $9.99 USD
EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Black: $14.99 USD
