EKWB Releases EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Sets in Black and Nickel

Press Release]



EK Water Blocks releases EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount sets for the EK-Quantum Velocity CPU water blocks in Black and Nickel colour variants. The EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount is supported by mainstream Intel and AMD sockets as well as Intel HEDT (high-end desktop platform) sockets. The PreciseMount sets are now separately available in two finishes  nickel and black  allowing builders to match colours with other components better particularly builds using stealthy black coloured components.



The EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount set has the following items enclosed in its packaging:
- 0.8mm Plastic Washers (5 pcs)
- M3 Threaded Thumbscrews (4 pcs)
- Springs (4 pcs)
- LGA-115x and AMD4 M4 Threaded Thumb Nuts (4 pcs)
- LGA-20xx M4 Threaded Mounting Studs (4 pcs)
- Additional Jet Plate J2
- Allen Key 2.5mm

EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount Supported Sockets:
- Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156
- Intel LGA-2011(-3)
- Intel LGA-2066
- AMD AM4

Pricing and Availability
The EK-Velocity PreciseMount Sets are now available at the EK Webshop, see pricing and product links below:
EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount  Nickel: $9.99 USD
EK-Quantum Velocity PreciseMount  Black: $14.99 USD

Source: EKWB (Press Release)

