Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Prologue Now Live, Launches Free Play and April Sale

To begin your Greymoor journey into Skyrim, use the free Quest Starter – titled “Prologue Quest: The Coven Conspiracy” – from the in-game Crown Store. You must then travel to the Fighter’s Guild in Daggerfall, Davon’s Watch or Vulkhel Guard (depending on your Alliance) and talk to Lyris Titanborn to accept the first of two quests, titled “The Coven Conspiracy.”This perilous journey takes you into the depths of Blackreach to confront the schemes of Skyrim’s nefarious Icereach Coven, and it progresses the Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline into the upcoming Greymoor Chapter. Learn more about the new collectible rewards and new content for the Greymoor Chapter here The Elder Scrolls Online Free Play Event begins Wednesday, April 1, at 10AM EDT, and will run through Monday, April 13 for PC/Mac, Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold required) and PlayStation 4. The Free Play Event gives you access to the Base Game, which includes four of the game’s original classes, 23 massive unique zones, and an epic main storyline. The Greymoor Prologue is also available to during Free Play Event. Visit the Free Play Event page to learn more.If you want to continue your adventures in Tamriel beyond the Free Play event, you can pick up the game and Crown Packs at a steep discount during our April Sale. This includes up to 60% off for The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition and up to 70% off for The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr.The sale will run between different periods, based on your platform:Standard Edition — March 31 through April 15Elsweyr Chapter — April 3 through April 15Standard Edition — April 1 through April 15Elsweyr Chapter — April 1 through April 15Standard Edition — March 31 through April 15Elsweyr Chapter — March 31 through April 15Finally, during the April Sale period, you can also pick up Crown Packs on sale with the following discounts:21,000 — 40% off14,000 — 35% off5,500 — 30% off3,000 — 25% off1,500 — 20% offCheck out what is currently available in the Crown Store . These Crown Pack savings are available only on following dates:Xbox One — March 31 through April 6PlayStation 4 — April 1 through April 15PC/Mac — March 31 through April 6Source: Bethesda