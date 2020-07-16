Eleven Titles - Including Death Stranding - Now Game Ready On GeForce NOW

New to GeForce NOW:



- Death Stranding (new game launch on Steam & Epic Game Store)

- Hyper Scape Open Beta (new game launch on Uplay)

- Enter the Gungeon (EGS)

- Far Cry Primal (EGS)

- Metin2

- Surviving Mars (EGS)

- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (EGS)

- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (EGS)

- TrackMania 2 Stadium (Uplay)

- Unfortunate Spacemen



Returning to GeForce NOW:



- Albion Online (via Albion launcher)

This week's update includes, the newly launched adventure game from some of the minds behind the Metal Gear franchise. Death Stranding supports DLSS 2.0 , an NVIDIA RTX tool that leverages deep learning neural networks to upscale rendered frames for improved performance at a given streamed resolution, and at this point requires driver-side implementation and support on a per-game basis.Included among the 10 other titles is's Open Beta and returnee Albion Online. Plus, ARPGis the latest Epic Games Store Vault free game that's also part of the initiative. GeForce NOW is available in both free and Founder's subscription packages, the latter of which offering reserved places in any queue and support for RTX features where suitable. More information is available at nvidia.com/en-us/geforce-now