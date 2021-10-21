Elgato Brings Snap Lenses To EpocCam Mobile Webcam App

PRESS RELEASE
FREMONT, CA, October 21st, 2021 Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, today announced a new partnership with Snap to bring the popular Augmented Reality Snap Lenses to EpocCam, the iOS app that turns your phone into a high-definition webcam for use with PC or Mac. This collaboration marks the first time that Snap Lenses have been integrated into a mobile webcam app, opening up vast new possibilities for adding AR effects to streams and video content.
With Snap Lenses, EpocCam video feeds are enhanced in real time with eye-catching Augmented Reality backgrounds, artwork, filters, and visual effects. Lenses invite the Elgato community to further express themselves in a creative and fun way.
This partnership reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and creative new features for streamers and content creators, said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. EpocCam enables anyone to make high-quality video content without breaking the bank on expensive equipment, and were happy that Snap is working with us to enrich that experience even further.
At launch, Elgato will offer 15 custom-themed Snap Lenses in EpocCam, with more to be added in the future. These lenses range from virtual backgrounds that place you in imaginative backdrops and locales, to AR effects that turn you into a pirate or give you animal ears, to customizable filters like sepia tones or pixelations that help match your EpocCam video feed to your style and personality.
Thanks to Snap Lenses, EpocCam feeds can come to life with AR experiences that open up a whole new digital dimension for webcams.
Availability
Snap Lenses are now available in the EpocCam app. To try out the lenses, download EpocCam for free from the iOS Store. Upgrade to the fully-featured EpocCam Pro for $7.99.
EpocCam can be downloaded from the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/epoccam-webcam-for-mac-and-pc/id449133483
For more information on EpocCam, please visit: https://elgato.com/epoccam