Elgato Introduces Key Light Air MK.2

Elgato, a CORSAIR brand, today announced Key Light Air MK.2, successor to one of the most popular creator lights. With a 15-inch LED panel, the all-new Air delivers up to 2100 lumens of soft illumination that looks professional on camera without overpowering a desk. Touch controls let creators make adjustments right on the light, and it works with phones, computers, and Stream Deck. It runs entirely on USB-C, plugged into a computer for everyday use, or a power adapter or battery bank for additional brightness. The included stand clamps right to a desk, and the light detaches for use with an existing rig or MagSafe-compatible mount.
The Light
Key Light Air delivers up to 2100 lumens from trusted OSRAM LEDs, dimmable from a subtle glow to full brightness. Edge-lit technology spreads light evenly across the panel for a soft, natural look that's easier on the eyes. Color temperature adjusts from warm to cool to match any environment, and flicker-free performance keeps video looking smooth.
At 15 inches, Key Light Air is large enough to deliver pro results but compact enough to share a desk without dominating it. Its slim profile and clean design blend into a setup rather than standing out, sitting comfortably alongside monitors, microphones, and cameras. It fills a space most creator lights miss more capable than a small panel built for video calls, more practical than a studio rig built for bigger rooms.
Whether it's a livestream, a YouTube shoot, or a work meeting, Key Light Air delivers the right light without getting in the way.
Control
Touch controls put brightness, color temperature, and two customizable presets right on the light itself. They're positioned front and center for easy access. For control at a distance, the Elgato Control Center app connects over USB or Wi-Fi. It's available free on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Stream Deck takes it further, letting creators adjust lighting without breaking focus. Any model works, though Stream Deck + stands out with dials for fine-tuning. And for multi-light setups, everything can be managed from one place.
Together, they offer the freedom to control Key Light Air however the moment calls for it.
Power
A single USB-C cable from a computer delivers up to 400 lumens, more than enough light for most desk setups. Just plug in and go.
For more brightness or freedom in placement, creators have options. A USB-C PD power adapter at 30W or above unlocks the full 2100 lumens, when the shot demands more. A battery bank does the same, attached to the back via MagSafe with a USB-C cable for power no computer or outlet needed. From creating at a desk to recording on the go, Key Light Air has power for every situation.
Mounting
The included stand clamps onto the edge of a desk to save space, curving up over monitors. It's height-adjustable, with a ball head for dialing in the perfect angle. Plus built-in cable management to keep the look clean.
Key Light Air also detaches from its stand for use beyond the desk. Three 1/4-inch threads let it mount to an existing rig in virtually any orientation. A built-in MagSafe ring goes even further, letting creators snap between setups using a compatible holder.
Availability and Pricing
The Elgato Key Light Air is available starting today at elgato.com in over 40 countries and regions. Authorized retailers in CORSAIR's global network will follow shortly. MSRP is $139.99 USD. A light-only version is also available at $119.99 USD.