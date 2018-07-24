Elgato Launches Cam Link Pro

Press Release
Elgato announced the release of Cam Link Pro, a powerful new PCIe capture card and video mixer that boasts four HDMI inputs to stream or record 4K or 1080p60 Full HD video from DSLR cameras, laptops, tablets, and any other devices that output a clean HDMI signal. From live broadcasting and editing to video conferencing and remote teaching, Cam Link Pro makes multicam production easy for content creators and professionals who engage with audiences online.
As the production value of user-generated content continues to improve dramatically, conventional webcam setups are struggling to provide the quality and flexibility to keep up. With Cam Link Pro, creators can connect up to four high-quality cameras, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, and action cams. Other HDMI sources can also be connected to add multimedia content from laptops, tablets, and more. Thanks to Cam Link Pros four HDMI inputs and built-in Multiview technology, you can create even more advanced multi-camera content by utilizing multiple HDMI devices simultaneously. The Elgato 4K Capture Utility provides a host of Multiview layouts, such as Picture in Picture or Side by Side, that can be switched on the fly for professional-grade streams and presentations.
The Elgato Cam Link Pro captures low-latency video in stunning resolution at up to 4K 30fps (frames per second) or 1080p 60fps. Supporting a host of live production and video conferencing applications, including OBS Studio, vMIX, Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, Cam Link Pro goes beyond standard video conferencing by adding up to three additional cameras to video calls or online classes. Depending on their setup, creators can capture multiple camera angles and use different lenses to capture wide-angle, side, or close-up shots, and employ dramatic effects such as bokeh to enhance their production value.
The Elgato Cam Link Pro integrates with Elgato Stream Deck, enabling incredibly quick and direct access to Cam Link Pros functions. Switch cameras and instantly swap Multiview layouts with a tap of a key for seamless control over your live camera feed. Whether for streaming, virtual teaching, video conferencing, or traditional videography, Cam Link Pro makes it possible to capture different camera angles and HDMI feeds simultaneously, making professional multicam production a breeze.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
Elgato Cam Link Pro is available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Also now available at Amazon for $359.99.
