Elgato x Adobe: Empowering Creative Pros

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Adobe to bring seamless Photoshop integration to Stream Deck users, said Taylor Ward, Director of Ecosystem at Elgato. This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing creative workflows, allowing professionals to effortlessly execute tasks with speed and efficiency."

Stream Deck is lauded for its ability to streamline computer-based workflows with its easy setup, unlimited customization options, and vast offering of plugins and digital assets on Elgato Marketplace. Creative professionals have long leveraged its capabilities, forgoing traditional keyboard macros in favor of Stream Decks fully customizable interface, manually programming its LCD keys (plus touch screen and dials on Stream Deck +) to control Adobe Photoshop. Now, with this ready-made plugin, users of all skill levels can skip the setup and immediately start controlling Photoshop like professionals.With one hand on your mouse and the other on Stream Deck, you can control your workflow intuitively. Tasks like switching tools, applying filters, and adjusting layers feel natural. Tweaking color channels with a twist of a dial, or instantly adjusting brush sizes with a key press, facilitates fast and fluid editing of the finest details. Icons and text labels also tell you what each key or dial does, so its easier to build the muscle memory needed to edit images reflexively.To mark the launch of the new plugin, Elgato and Adobe are bundling two months of free access to Adobe Creative Cloud with the purchase of any Stream Deck on elgato.com. This offer allows users to explore limitless creative possibilities with over 20 prestigious apps, all enhanced by Stream Deck's tactile controls. Users can customize their workflows by assigning app shortcuts and icons to single keys for instant access to frequently used commands. The Smart Profiles feature then ensures that, as they move between different Adobe apps, Stream Deck dynamically updates its interface to display the most relevant tools and shortcuts, making creative processes smoother than ever. Redeeming the offer is easypurchase any Stream Deck on elgato.com, receive a confirmation email with a special link, and click the link to enjoy free access.Stream Deck stands out with its intuitive drag-and-drop setup, robust customization options, and space-saving form factor. Supported by an active community and up-to-date knowledge base, users enjoy a premium experience with proven build quality and extensive support. This partnership with Adobe further solidifies Stream Deck as the ultimate controller for creative professionals.