ENDORFY Launches Navis F240 ARGB and NAVIS F360 ARGB AIO Coolers

ENDORFY, a newly created brand that consists of SilentiumPC and SPC Gear, has announced the release of its latest addition to the liquid cooling system line-up - the Navis F240 ARGB and NAVIS F360 ARGB. The new models combine features like the ultra-silent PWM-controlled ceramic-bearing block-pump and a high-quality radiator with new ARGB-illumination. The ARGB-backlight is embedded in the cooler block and goes exceptionally well with the pre-installed and very silent Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans.
Quiet and Powerful
Designed to cater to the needs of the most demanding users, the NAVIS F240 ARGB and NAVIS F360 ARGB series offer exceptional cooling efficiency and an improved acoustic experience. ENDOFY achieves this by utilizing the award-winning Fluctus 120 PWM fans, which are now equipped with impressive ARGB illumination and can be controlled using PWM-signal in the extended range of 250 to 1.800 RPM.
Customizable RGB Lighting
Users can control the ARGB lighting effects with the included Nano-Reset ARGB controller or through their motherboard's RGB software. Both Navis F240 ARGB and NAVIS F360 ARGB feature a reliable mounting system that allows for easier and faster installation. It is compatible with a wide range of Intel and AMD sockets straight out of the box and comes with Pactum PT-3 thermal paste in an amount suitable for multiple applications.
Pricing and Availability
Both the ENDORFY NAVIS F240 ARGB and NAVIS F360 ARGB are available starting today for 99,00 and 129,00 , respectively. Both AIO coolers are backed with a 3-year warranty.