ENERMAX Announces LGA1700 Compatibility and Free Mounting Kits

ENERMAX announces support for the upcoming Intel LGA1700 socket for the 12th generation Intel Core processors, also known as Alder Lake. ENERMAXs lineup of AIO liquid coolers and air coolers will have full compatibility with the Intel LGA1700 socket. ENERMAX will be supplying an LGA1700 mounting kit upgrade for its current and future multi-socket CPU coolers. Users that purchased a supported ENERMAX cooler after June 1, 2021, can request a free LGA1700 mounting kit upgrade. To learn more, see the instructions below.
LGA1700 CompatibilityENERMAX offers full compatibility to the new socket LGA1700 for its CPU cooler series by offering LGA1700 mounting kits. In addition to LGA1700, the coolers will continue to include mounting kits for the previous generation Intel platform (LGA 2066 | LGA 2011 | LGA 1156 | LGA 1155 | LGA 1151 | LGA 1150 | LGA 1200) as well as for AMD (AM4 | AM3+ | AM3 | AM2+ | AM2 | FM2+ | FM2 | FM).
Free LGA1700 Mounting KitsENERMAX LGA1700 mounting kits will be provided free of charge to all owners of a supported ENERMAX cooler purchased after June 1, 2021. To request the kit, users must contact the ENERMAX office in their region and provide proof of purchase for the ENERMAX cooler and proof of purchase for an Intel 12th Gen CPU or Intel Z690 motherboard.
Please use the contact form that is available on the ENERMAX EU website in the service section.
Compatibility
The ENERMAX coolers that support the Intel LGA1700 socket with the help of the LGA1700 mounting kit are AQUAFUSION Series, LIQTECH II Series, LIQMAX III Series, ETS-F40-FS, and ETS-T50 AXE CPU Coolers.