ENERMAX Announces LGA1700 Compatibility and Free Mounting Kits

LGA1700 Compatibility

Free LGA1700 Mounting Kits

ENERMAX offers full compatibility to the new socket LGA1700 for its CPU cooler series by offering LGA1700 mounting kits. In addition to LGA1700, the coolers will continue to include mounting kits for the previous generation Intel platform (LGA 2066 | LGA 2011 | LGA 1156 | LGA 1155 | LGA 1151 | LGA 1150 | LGA 1200) as well as for AMD (AM4 | AM3+ | AM3 | AM2+ | AM2 | FM2+ | FM2 | FM).ENERMAX LGA1700 mounting kits will be provided free of charge to all owners of a supported ENERMAX cooler purchased after June 1, 2021. To request the kit, users must contact the ENERMAX office in their region and provide proof of purchase for the ENERMAX cooler and proof of purchase for an Intel 12th Gen CPU or Intel Z690 motherboard.Please use the contact form that is available on the ENERMAX EU website in the service section.The ENERMAX coolers that support the Intel LGA1700 socket with the help of the LGA1700 mounting kit are AQUAFUSION Series, LIQTECH II Series, LIQMAX III Series, ETS-F40-FS, and ETS-T50 AXE CPU Coolers.