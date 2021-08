ENERMAX HF120 ARGB White 3 Fan Pack Launched

The ENERMAX HF120 ARGB White addressable RGB fan is equipped with hub LED lighting powered by ENERMAX LED LIGHTING Technology, which provides incredibly bright and even lighting. The addressable RGB LEDs can create colourful rainbow effects and allow synchronization with supported motherboard software.The ENERMAX HF120 has a starting speed of 500RPM and comes with rubber pads to reduce vibration ensure quiet operation. The dual-convex blade design is engineered to provide a strong airflow. It supports PWM speed control making it suitable for radiators and CPU coolers.Silent OperationAddressable RGB LED LightingAddressable RGB Lighting SynchronizationDual-Convex Blade DesignIncluded RGB Control BoxThe ENERMAX HF120 ARGB White 3 Fan Pack gets a suggested retail price of 44.90 (inc. VAT).