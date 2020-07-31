ENERMAX HF120 ARGB White 3 Fan Pack Launched

ENERMAX launches the new HF120 ARGB hub LED fan series. The fan comes in a 3-fan pack with an included RGB controller with 10 pre-set lighting effects, allowing it to be used in standalone mode as well. Especially in dark environments, white reflects the LED lighting better, allowing the colours to stand out more. The Hub LED design offers larger fan blades than a LED frame design and is viewable from both sides.
The ENERMAX HF120 ARGB White addressable RGB fan is equipped with hub LED lighting powered by ENERMAX LED LIGHTING Technology, which provides incredibly bright and even lighting. The addressable RGB LEDs can create colourful rainbow effects and allow synchronization with supported motherboard software.
The ENERMAX HF120 has a starting speed of 500RPM and comes with rubber pads to reduce vibration ensure quiet operation. The dual-convex blade design is engineered to provide a strong airflow. It supports PWM speed control making it suitable for radiators and CPU coolers.
Key Features
Silent Operation
Addressable RGB LED Lighting
Addressable RGB Lighting Synchronization
Dual-Convex Blade Design
Included RGB Control Box
Pricing
The ENERMAX HF120 ARGB White 3 Fan Pack gets a suggested retail price of 44.90 (inc. VAT).