Enermax Launch The MAXPRO II PSU For European Markets

Hamburg, 20.12.19 - The Enermax MAXPRO II series is one of Enermaxs longrunner power supplies. Developed specifically for the European market, MAXPRO II is characterized by low noise and efficient operation. With 87% peak efficiency (80 PLUS 230V EU certified) and a standby consumption of less than 0.5 watts, the power supply meets the European Union eco-design directive 2013 ErP Lot 6 and 2014 ErP Lot 3 and the European Union regulation no. 617/2013.
The 120 mm high pressure fan with the patented Twister Bearing ensures quiet and efficient cooling. The SafeGuard multiple safety system protects the power supply and system from damage. The MAXPRO II power supplies are true longrunners and are designed for 24-hour continuous operation at an ambient temperature of 40°C.
Cooling
The integrated 12cm Enermax high pressure fan with patented Twister Bearing technology generates a compressed airstream in order to cool down critical PSU components more rapidly. A SAC (Smart Airflow Control) design keeps the PSU fan spinning at almost inaudible 14dB(A), up to a system load of 40%, to provide a silent operation.
Flat Cables
Black flat cable design allows easy installation and clean cable management. Further more it helps to improve the airflow.
Compatibility
Enermax MAXPRO II series PSUs are Intel ATX12V v2.3 compliant with the Intel Power Supply Design Guide for Desktop Platform Form Factors Revision 1.1. They have full support of the C6/C7 energy-saving functions of Intel processors, first introduced with the Haswell generation.
The range is designed for Europe with 230VAC input and up to 0.99 with active Power Factor Correction (PFC).
Quality & Safety
Enermax uses high-quality components including first-class Japanese main electrolytic capacitors for maximum stability and durability. Each unit is back by a 3 Years Manufacturer Warranty.
Enermax SafeGuard is the multiple protection circuit that keeps the power supply and the system safe from damage by short circuit (SCP), over voltage (OVP), under voltage (UVP), over power (OPP) as well as surges and inrush current (SIP). It's viable for non-stop 24/7 industrial class performance and full rated power output at 40°C ambient temperature.
Availability and prices
MAXPRO II 400W [EMP400AGT-C]: 41.90 MSRP incl. VAT.
MAXPRO II 500W [EMP500AGT-C]: 49.90 MSRP incl. VAT.
MAXPRO II 600W [EMP600AGT-C]: 54.90 MSRP incl. VAT.
MAXPRO II 700W [EMP700AGT-C]: 59.90 MSRP incl. VAT.
More information is available at https://www.enermaxeu.com/products/power-supplies/mainstream/maxpro-ii/.