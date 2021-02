ENERMAX Launches MAKASHI II Chassis

Show Your RGB Style

Spacious Interior Space

Stronger Cooling Potential

The ENERMAX MAKASHI II supports addressable RGB lighting synchronization with motherboards, which have a 5V addressable RGB header and be able to control the lighting effects through the motherboard software. It also features 19 essential lighting effects with a built-in light control button.The ENERMAX MAKASHI II has a spacious interior space that can give users diverse ways to build systems. It supports up to E-ATX motherboards and graphic cards up to 410mm in length. It also supports up to 6 x 2.5 SSDs or 2 x 3.5 HDDs for more choices of storage options. Moreover, it has a 25mm cable routing space behind the motherboard, and the removable HDD cage creates extra room allowing users to install a longer power supply unit (max. 200mm PSU chassis in depth).The MAKASHI II can accommodate up to 360mm radiator in the front and on the top panel; it can also support a maximum of 8 x 120mm cooling fan installation to make the system stable by a great ventilation performance.To learn more about the ENERMAX MAKASHI II chassis, please visit ENERMAX.com