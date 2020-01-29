ENERMAX Launches MAKASHI II Chassis

ENERMAX launches the MAKASHI II MKT50 chassis featuring two integrated parallel addressable RGB lighting strips across the front panel. The RGB lighting elements supports motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and Razer Chroma. The chassis also features an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel and spacious interior for cable management.
Show Your RGB StyleThe ENERMAX MAKASHI II supports addressable RGB lighting synchronization with motherboards, which have a 5V addressable RGB header and be able to control the lighting effects through the motherboard software. It also features 19 essential lighting effects with a built-in light control button.
Spacious Interior SpaceThe ENERMAX MAKASHI II has a spacious interior space that can give users diverse ways to build systems. It supports up to E-ATX motherboards and graphic cards up to 410mm in length. It also supports up to 6 x 2.5 SSDs or 2 x 3.5 HDDs for more choices of storage options. Moreover, it has a 25mm cable routing space behind the motherboard, and the removable HDD cage creates extra room allowing users to install a longer power supply unit (max. 200mm PSU chassis in depth).
Stronger Cooling PotentialThe MAKASHI II can accommodate up to 360mm radiator in the front and on the top panel; it can also support a maximum of 8 x 120mm cooling fan installation to make the system stable by a great ventilation performance.
To learn more about the ENERMAX MAKASHI II chassis, please visit ENERMAX.com.