ENERMAX Launches the Value-Oriented MarbleShell Case Series With ARGB Lighting

Taoyuan, Taiwan July 30, 2020 ENERMAX, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, launches an addressable RGB computer case featuring modern front panel design, in which the dynamic lighting effects of the pre-installed addressable RGB intake fans will reflect from the gaps between the marble-styled front panel and deliver a stylish look. The MarbleShell series is designed with a tempered glass side panel and multi-functional tunnel at the bottom which ensures a neat and tidy appearance inside the case. The series includes mini-tower and mid-tower versions; each version also has black and white colours available.
2 Ways to Control Addressable RGB Lighting Effects
MarbleShell series offers 2 ways of addressable RGB lighting control, one is connecting with addressable RGB-enabled motherboards which users can control the lighting effects by the motherboards software, the other is to select the pre-set 13 lighting effects by the top I/O port. This series further provides an integrated hub to keep 6 addressable RGB devices lighting in sync.
System Configuration
MarbleShell MS 20 is a mini-tower case and MarbleShell MS30 is a mid-tower case. Below is the system configuration comparison table:
MarbleShell MS20
Motherboard Support:- Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Dimensons (D x W x H):- 417mm x 210mm x 400mm
Fans Included:- 2*120mm addressable RGB fans, 1*120mm Non-LED fan
Fans Support:
- Front: 140mm*2 fans / 120mm*3 fans
- Top: 140mm*2 fans / 120mm*2 fans
- Rear: 120mm*1 fan
Radiator Support:
- Front: 280mm/ 240mm radiator
- Rear: 120mm radiator
Maximum GPU Card Length:- 368mm
Maximum CPU Cooler Height:- 164mm
Expansion Slots:- 4
MarbleShell MS30
Motherboard Support:- ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Dimensons (D x W x H):- 407 x 215 x 460mm
Fans Included:- 3*120mm addressable RGB fans, 1*120mm Non-LED fan
Fans Support:
- Front: 140mm*2 fans / 120mm*3 fans
- Top: 140mm*2 fans / 120mm*2 fans
- Rear: 120mm*1 fan
Radiator Support:
- Front: 360mm/ 280mm / 240mm radiator
- Top: 240mm radiator
- Rear: 140mm / 120mm radiator
Maximum GPU Card Length:- 357mm
Maximum CPU Cooler Height:- 175mm
Expansion Slots:- 7
MarbleShell series has pre-installed addressable RGB fans in the front and one case fan at the rear, which automatically generates optimized airflow through the computer case. Its modern and stylish front panel design, combining with the dynamic lighting effects through addressable RGB components, MarbleShell series is your perfect selection to decorate your room and be your gaming rig.
More detailed information is available at their respective product pages:
MarbleShell MS20 - https://www.enermax.com/en/products/marbleshell-m-ms20
MarbleShell MS30 - https://www.enermax.com/en/products/marbleshell-ms30
