ENERMAX Makashi MK50 Chassis Now Available in Europe
The ENERMAX Makashi MK50 chassis is now available in the European region. The Makashi MK50 features addressable RGB lighting on its front panel, tempered glass side panel, and an impressive interior space that supports up to an E-ATX motherboard. The ENERMAX Makashi MK50 features three mounting positions for liquid coolers and supports up to 8 120mm cooling fans offering superb cooling performance. The Makashi MK50 also features a movable HDD cage allowing the chassis to support longer power supply units of up to 200mm in length.
Addressable RGB Lighting
The Makashi MK50s front RGB strip can change between 13 pre-set lighting effects. The RGB LEDs can be synchronized with compatible motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, MSI, and Gigabyte via addressable RGB headers. The case is also working with Razer Chroma in combination with a compatible ASRock or MSI RGB motherboard.
Motherboard Support
The Makashi MK50 supports E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, offering various system configurations.
Movable HDD Cage
The lower HDD cage can slide to the front to create extra space for the installation of longer PSUs up to 200mm.
Liquid Cooling Support
The flexible cooling system configuration supports 3x designated areas for liquid cooler installation supporting radiators of 360, 280, 240, 140 and 120 mm.
Panoramic Tempered Glass Window
A panorama window built from 4mm tempered glass offers a wide view of your hardware.
Dust-proof I/O Panel
The Makashi MK50 offers one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HD Audio and a lighting control button, comfortably accessible from the top. When not in use the ports are protected from dust by rubber caps.
PSU Tunnel
The ENERMAX Makashi MK50 keeps clean look hiding cables, PSU and HDDs behind a PSU tunnel. This is not only an optical feature but gives a smoother surface for the airflow.
Pricing and Availability
The ENERMAX Makashi MK50 chassis is now available for 64,90 manufacturer MSRP. Now available at Amazon UK and Alternate UK in the United Kingdom.
