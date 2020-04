ENERMAX Presents LIBLLUSION LL30 ARGB Chassis

The LIBLLUSION LL30 comes with a minimalist black solid front panel with artistic ventilation holes where the RGB lighting illuminates to give it an elegant styling.The LIBLLUSION LL30 comes with several ARGB lighting strips and pre-installed SquA RGB fans , both are designed to synchronize with RGB-ready motherboards.The addressable RGB lighting on the LIBLLUSION LL30 chassis can be controlled by either the integrated RGB hub that comes with 13 preset lighting effects or via the motherboard’s RGB sync software. Supported RGB sync technologies include the ASUS Aura Sync , GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Razer Chroma RGB, and ASRock Polychrome RGB.The LIBLLUSION LL30 supports a wide selection of water-cooling options having support for up to 360mm radiators in the front, up to 280mm radiators on top, and 120mm radiators in the rear. The chassis can support up to six 120mm cooling fans to deliver efficient airflow.The HDD cage can be removed to accommodate larger power supply units or improve airflow to cool the PSU. On the other hand, the PSU side cover is made removable to make installation and cable management easier.The ENERMAX LIBLLUSION LL30 is now available at partner resellers in the European Region including Amazon and Alternate with an MSRP of 74,99€. Learn more about the ENERMAX LIBLLUSION LL30 at the ENERMAX EU website