ENERMAX Presents LIBLLUSION LL30 ARGB Chassis

ENERMAX introduces the LIBLLUSION LL30 mid-tower chassis with addressable RGB lighting, minimalistic front panel design, and tempered glass side panel. The LIBLLUSION LL30 packs multiple special RGB lighting strips to give it vivid RGB lighting in the front and internal PSU shroud. Aside from the special RGB lighting strips, the chassis comes with pre-installed SquA RGB fans, all of which are designed to synchronize with ARGB-ready motherboards using its proprietary RGB sync software. Furthermore, the LIBLLUSION LL30 comes with an integrated control hub than can support up to six RGB devices. The power supply side cover and HDD cage are removable to facilitate easy installation and cable routing.
Minimalist Front Panel
The LIBLLUSION LL30 comes with a minimalist black solid front panel with artistic ventilation holes where the RGB lighting illuminates to give it an elegant styling.
Addressable RGB Lighting
The LIBLLUSION LL30 comes with several ARGB lighting strips and pre-installed SquA RGB fans, both are designed to synchronize with RGB-ready motherboards.
Flexible ARGB Control The addressable RGB lighting on the LIBLLUSION LL30 chassis can be controlled by either the integrated RGB hub that comes with 13 preset lighting effects or via the motherboards RGB sync software. Supported RGB sync technologies include the ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Razer Chroma RGB, and ASRock Polychrome RGB.
Excellent Cooling Support
The LIBLLUSION LL30 supports a wide selection of water-cooling options having support for up to 360mm radiators in the front, up to 280mm radiators on top, and 120mm radiators in the rear. The chassis can support up to six 120mm cooling fans to deliver efficient airflow.
Removable HDD Cage and PSU Side Cover
The HDD cage can be removed to accommodate larger power supply units or improve airflow to cool the PSU. On the other hand, the PSU side cover is made removable to make installation and cable management easier.
Pricing and Availability
The ENERMAX LIBLLUSION LL30 is now available at partner resellers in the European Region including Amazon and Alternate with an MSRP of 74,99. Learn more about the ENERMAX LIBLLUSION LL30 at the ENERMAX EU website.
