ENERMAX Releases LIQMAX III ARGB 360 White Edition AIO Cooler

ENERMAX LIQMAX III ARGB Features

The ENERMAX LIQMAX III ARGB Series features the patented Dual-Chamber Design which isolates the pump from the heated coolant, extending the life of the cooler. The cold coolant enters the first chamber with the pump inside and is then forced through the cold plate absorbing heat. The heated coolant is collected in the second chamber and then transported to the radiator for cooling.The Central Coolant Inlet (CCI) injects coolant in the middle area above the CPU and distributes it evenly across the cold plate using the patented Shunt Channel Technology (SCT). The result is a shorter coolant flow path and faster heat transfer. The cooler's Aurabelt water block of LIQMAX III RGB is equipped with RGB LEDs designed for synchronization with RGB motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI Dual-Chamber Water Block keeps the pump cool and extends the life of the coolerCentral Coolant Inlet Design for faster heat transferAurabelt Water Block with addressable RGB LEDsDual-Convex Blade fans with ARGB LEDs at the fan hubWoven multi-layer polyamide rubber tubesARGB controller for stand-alone use includedIntel socket LGA1200 and AMD socket AM4 supportENERMAX LIQMAX III ARGB 360 White Edition [ELC-LMT360-W-ARGB]: 124,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.Learn more about the LIQMAX III ARGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler at ENERMAX