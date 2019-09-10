ENERMAX Releases MABLEBRON and CYBERBRON Series PSUs

ENERMAX announces the new 80 PLUS Bronze power supplies MARBLEBRON and CYBERBRON in the European market. The ENERMAX MARBLEBRON is available in 550, 650 and 750W models with semi-modular cables and the ENERMAX CYBERBRON is available in 500, 600, and 700W models with fixed cables.
ENERMAX MARBLEBRONThe ENERMAX MARBLEBRON is a semi-modular power supply with high functionality and sophisticated design. It is 80 PLUS® Bronze certified and has first-class Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors for excellent reliability. Equipped with DC-to-DC technology, it ensures a stable power output even under alternating loads. The 120 mm high-pressure fan is kept at a constant low speed with a silent 14 dB(A) with the integrated SAC (Smart Air Control) up to a load of 40%. The MARBLEBRON is perfectly suited for mainstream gaming, multimedia and home theatre systems.
Features
- 80 PLUS Bronze certification with 88% efficiency in the 230-volt network at 50% system load
- Semi-modular design with flexible black flat cables for easy cable management
- A strong 12V rail with up to four PCI-E connectors for multiple graphics cards
- DC-to-DC design for a clean output voltage
- Efficient +5V circuit for a standby consumption of the entire system of less than 0.5W
- Active PFC designs with PF value up to 0.99
- High-quality components and first-class Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors
- 120 mm high-pressure fan with compressed airflow for faster cooling
- SAC (Smart Air Control), silent fan rotation with 14dB(A) to 40% load
- The multiple protection circuit with protection against overvoltage (OVP), undervoltage (UVP),
overload (OPP), short circuit (SCP), overheating (OTP), and unexpected power surges (SIP)
ENERMAX CYBERBRONThe ENERMAX CYBERBRON is an 80 PLUS® Bronze certified power supply with first-class 105°C Japanese electrolytic capacitors for excellent reliability. A strong 12V rail and at least two PCI-E connectors allow the operation of power-hungry graphics cards. Flexible flat cables improve airflow inside the case and provide easy cable management. The 120mm fan with intelligent RPM control enables silent cooling with load-dependent regulation. The CYBERBRON is perfect for building affordable mainstream gaming, multimedia, and office systems.
Features
- 80 PLUS Bronze certification with 88% efficiency in the 230-volt network at 50% system load
- A strong 12V rail with up to four PCI-E connectors for multiple graphics cards
- Efficient +5V circuit for a standby consumption of the entire system of less than 1W
- Active PFC design with PF value up to 0.99
- Flexible black flat cables for easy cable management
- High-quality components and first-class Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors
- Silent 120 mm fan with load-dependent speed control
- The multiple protection circuit with protection against overvoltage (OVP), undervoltage (UVP),
overload (OPP), short circuit (SCP), and unforeseen power surges (SIP)
Pricing
ENERMAX MARBLEBRON 550W [EMB550AWT]: 69,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
ENERMAX MARBLEBRON 650W [EMB650AWT]: 75,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
ENERMAX MARBLEBRON 750W [EMB750EWT]: 84,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
ENERMAX CYBERBRON 500W [ECB500AWT]: 56,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
ENERMAX CYBERBRON 600W [ECB600AWT]: 66,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
ENERMAX CYBERBRON 700W [ECB700EWT]: 76,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
To learn more, visit the product page links below:
ENERMAX CYBERBRON
ENERMAX MARBLEBRON