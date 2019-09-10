ENERMAX Releases MABLEBRON and CYBERBRON Series PSUs

ENERMAX MARBLEBRON

ENERMAX CYBERBRON

The ENERMAX MARBLEBRON is a semi-modular power supply with high functionality and sophisticated design. It is 80 PLUS® Bronze certified and has first-class Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors for excellent reliability. Equipped with DC-to-DC technology, it ensures a stable power output even under alternating loads. The 120 mm high-pressure fan is kept at a constant low speed with a silent 14 dB(A) with the integrated SAC (Smart Air Control) up to a load of 40%. The MARBLEBRON is perfectly suited for mainstream gaming, multimedia and home theatre systems.- 80 PLUS Bronze certification with 88% efficiency in the 230-volt network at 50% system load- Semi-modular design with flexible black flat cables for easy cable management- A strong 12V rail with up to four PCI-E connectors for multiple graphics cards- DC-to-DC design for a clean output voltage- Efficient +5V circuit for a standby consumption of the entire system of less than 0.5W- Active PFC designs with PF value up to 0.99- High-quality components and first-class Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors- 120 mm high-pressure fan with compressed airflow for faster cooling- SAC (Smart Air Control), silent fan rotation with 14dB(A) to 40% load- The multiple protection circuit with protection against overvoltage (OVP), undervoltage (UVP),overload (OPP), short circuit (SCP), overheating (OTP), and unexpected power surges (SIP)The ENERMAX CYBERBRON is an 80 PLUS® Bronze certified power supply with first-class 105°C Japanese electrolytic capacitors for excellent reliability. A strong 12V rail and at least two PCI-E connectors allow the operation of power-hungry graphics cards. Flexible flat cables improve airflow inside the case and provide easy cable management. The 120mm fan with intelligent RPM control enables silent cooling with load-dependent regulation. The CYBERBRON is perfect for building affordable mainstream gaming, multimedia, and office systems.- 80 PLUS Bronze certification with 88% efficiency in the 230-volt network at 50% system load- A strong 12V rail with up to four PCI-E connectors for multiple graphics cards- Efficient +5V circuit for a standby consumption of the entire system of less than 1W- Active PFC design with PF value up to 0.99- Flexible black flat cables for easy cable management- High-quality components and first-class Japanese 105°C electrolytic capacitors- Silent 120 mm fan with load-dependent speed control- The multiple protection circuit with protection against overvoltage (OVP), undervoltage (UVP),overload (OPP), short circuit (SCP), and unforeseen power surges (SIP)ENERMAX MARBLEBRON 550W [EMB550AWT]: 69,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.ENERMAX MARBLEBRON 650W [EMB650AWT]: 75,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.ENERMAX MARBLEBRON 750W [EMB750EWT]: 84,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.ENERMAX CYBERBRON 500W [ECB500AWT]: 56,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.ENERMAX CYBERBRON 600W [ECB600AWT]: 66,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.ENERMAX CYBERBRON 700W [ECB700EWT]: 76,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.To learn more, visit the product page links below: