ENERMAX Replaces ETS-T40 Fit Series CPU Cooler with 'Silent Edition' Model

- Tower cooler with 4x 6 mm copper heat pipes



- Fast heat transfer through Heat Pipe Direct Touch (HDT)



- Patented Vortex Generator Flow (VGF) for better air circulation around the heat pipes



- Vacuum Effect Flow (VEF) that draws fresh air from the sides



- Asymmetric heat pipe design for best RAM compatibility



- 140 mm silent fan with a minimum speed of only 300 rpm for ultra silent operation



- Compact size with an overall height of 156 mm offering high case compatibility



- Additional fan clip set for mounting an additional fan to boost performance



- Universal mounting system to support multiple Intel® and AMD® sockets

, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, announces the new tower coolerin Europe. The new model replaces theand comes with a new heat sink designed for 140mm fans. The ETS-F40 Silent Edition focuses on low RPM cooling. A suitable mounting system for current AMD and Intel sockets including AM4 and LGA 1200 is of course included in the package.Solid cooling performance paired with a 140mm low-speed fan makes the ETS-F40 Silent Edition the best choice as a CPU air cooler for silent PCs. The four asymmetric 6 mm heat pipes with Heat Pipe Direct Touch ensures best RAM compatibility and fast heat transfer by direct contact with the CPU. Pure minimalist design reduces production costs and offers the best price without compromising performance.More information is available at the product page --Editor's Note: The ETS-F40 Silent Edition appears to be an EU-specific product name for the ETS-F40-FS Essential Version that was launched worldwide last week. Additional models with black/white anodised finish and ARGB are scheduled for December 2020 and may be launched in this region too.