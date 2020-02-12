Enermax's Aquafusion 240 White Now Available in the EU

DIY PC enthusiasts with a penchant for almost all-white system interiors have a new options today as Enermax launch the Aquafusion 240 White CPU cooler in European territories. The design, which was initially unveiled in Asia last September, features white radiator, tubing, pump housing and fans for the full effect, while also offering a dash of addressable RGB lighting as additional user customisation. In fact, only the pump top breaks from this colour-scheme. The package has an MSRP of 104.95 inc. V.A.T. or your regional equivalent.
Dual-Chamber Water Block
Enermax's Aquafusion line water block has a patented dual-chamber which isolates the pump from the heated coolant, extending the cooler's lifespan. Cold coolant enters the first chamber with the pump inside and is then forced through the cold plate absorbing heat. The heated coolant collects in the second chamber after which it is pumped to the radiator to dissipate the heat.
Central Coolant Inlet Design
A central coolant inlet (CCI) injects coolant at the hottest point of the CPU increasing the cooling performance. Complementing his design is Enermax's Shunt-Channel Technology (SCT), which shortens the coolant flow path in a manner that it's claimed results in faster heat transfer.
Aurabelt Water Block
Enermax's Aurabelt RGB lighting brackets the pump assembly when viewed from above, and is addressable in as many as 16.8 million colours.
SquA RGB Fans
ENERMAX SquA RGB fans support addressable RGB technology for a fully customisable lighting experience. The fan features a Vortex Frame Design that can generate a centred, strong air pressure that is optimized for radiators. In a nod to low-noise cooling, each SquA RGB fan's frame is equipped with rubber damping pads to prevent vibration transfer to the chassis.
RGB Sync
The Aquafusion 240 White's RGB lighting can be synchronised via addressable RGB headers of motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, MSI and Gigabyte. Razer Chroma is also supported with compatible ASRock and MSI motherboards.
RGB Control Box
Independent of RGB lighting control software, an integrated RGB control box offers quick setup for ten pre-set lighting effects.
Compatibility
Enermax claim a quick & user-friendly universal cooler mounting system which supporting popular Intel and AMD sockets (excluding the oversized TR4/SP3/TRX4 sockets). The pressure adjustment spring system and highly thermally conductive Dow-Corning TIM should ensure a perfect contact with the CPUs heat spreader. AQUAFUSION is compatible with 120mm fan mountings, but you should ensure your case offers enough space to install the radiator before purchase.
Specifications
CPU Socket:
- Intel®: LGA 2066/2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150
- AMD®: AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1
Material:- Copper Base with Aluminum Radiator
Pump:
- Bearing: Ceramic Bearing
- MTBF: 50,000 hrs
- Rated Voltage (V): 12 V
- Rated Current (A): 0.7 A
Water Block:
- Rated Current-RGB LED (A): 0.42A (5V)
Fan
- Dimension: 120 x 120 x 26 mm
- MTTF: ~100,000 hr
- Speed: 500-2000 rpm
- Rated Voltage: 12V
- Rated Current-Fan (A): 0.38A (12V)
- Rated Current-RGB LED (A): 0.68A (5V)
- Air Flow: 39~79.8CFM
- Static Pressure: 0.67~3.6mm-H2O
- Noise Level: 17~32.6dBA
- Connector 4 Pin PWM + 4 Pin RGB (W/ extension adapter)
Radiator Dimensions (excl fan):
- 240mm: 120mm x 274mm x 27mm
Thermal Grease:- Dow Corning® TC-5121C
The Enermax Aquafusion White AIO cooler is also available with 120mm rather than 240 radiator. For more information visit the product page.