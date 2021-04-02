ENERMAX's MAKASHI II MKT50 Chassis Arrives in Europe

- Two embedded LED strips at the front



- Addressable RGB lighting



- Compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync and Razer Chroma



- Tempered glass panorama window



- Supports 360, 280, 240, 140 and 120 mm radiators



- Installation of up to 8 fans



- Supports E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards



- Supports graphics cards up to 410 mm long



- Installation of up to 6 x 2.5″ SSDs or 2x 3.5″ HDD drives and 4x 2.5″ SSDs



- Movable hard disk cage

MAKASHI II MKT50 [ECA-MKT50-BB-ARGB-01]: 69,90  Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.