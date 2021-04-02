ENERMAX's MAKASHI II MKT50 Chassis Arrives in Europe

PRESS RELEASE
Hamburg 02.04.2021 ENERMAX, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, announces the new MAKASHI II MKT50 full-tower case in Europe. The successor to the successful MAKASHI MK50 is characterised by the striking front with LED lighting in a double stripe design. As usual, the MAKASHI II MKT50 also has E-ATX support and a panorama window made of 4mm tempered safety glass.
MAKASHI II MKT50, the master of light art. Two double light strips with addressable RGB LEDs can be conveniently controlled via the I/O panel or via synchronisation with the mainboard. The spacious interior allows the installation of E-ATX mainboards. The frameless side panel of tempered glass allows a full view of the components. A flexible cooling system offers the possibility to install water coolers with 280 and 360 mm radiators or up to 8 fans. The MAKASHI is the perfect solution for gamers and modders who value elegant design.
Features
- Two embedded LED strips at the front
- Addressable RGB lighting
- Compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync and Razer Chroma
- Tempered glass panorama window
- Supports 360, 280, 240, 140 and 120 mm radiators
- Installation of up to 8 fans
- Supports E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards
- Supports graphics cards up to 410 mm long
- Installation of up to 6 x 2.5″ SSDs or 2x 3.5″ HDD drives and 4x 2.5″ SSDs
- Movable hard disk cage
Pricing & Available
MAKASHI II MKT50 [ECA-MKT50-BB-ARGB-01]: 69,90 Manufacturer MSRP incl. VAT.
For more product information, please visit our MAKASHI II MKT50 product page.