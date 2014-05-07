Enhanced HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 with Spatial Audio Released

HyperX today announced the release of the enhanced HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset for PC gamers. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the new Cloud Stinger 2 includes DTS Headphone:X® Spatial Audio for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy. Minimizing weight without compromising overall performance, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 offers lightweight comfort with impressive audio, ideal for long gaming sessions and chatting with friends.
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 maintains the fundamentals of the original HyperX Cloud Stinger, while refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs. Weighing in at under 300g, the headset is designed for a quality user experience with great sound and lightweight comfort. Cloud Stinger 2 utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio, with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for adaptive fit and comfort around the neck during breaks. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise and clear voice quality.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response: 10 Hz 28 kHz
Impedance: 32 ohms
Sensitivity: 97.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz
T.H.D.: less then or equal to 2%
Frame type: Plastic
Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Bi-directional, noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 100 Hz 15.6 kHz
Sensitivity: -40.5 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)
Connections and Features
Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)
Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X
Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
Physical
Weight: 275g
Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m headset cable, 15cm PC splitter cable
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response: 10 Hz 28 kHz
Impedance: 32 ohms
Sensitivity: 97.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz
T.H.D.: less then or equal to 2%
Frame type: Plastic
Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Bi-directional, noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 100 Hz 15.6 kHz
Sensitivity: -40.5 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)
Connections and Features
Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)
Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X
Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
Physical
Weight: 275g
Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m headset cable, 15cm PC splitter cable
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available in the United States through Amazon and the HyperX Shop for US$49.99 MSRP. Coming to the United Kingdom shortly through Amazon UK and other partner retailers.