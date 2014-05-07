Enhanced HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 with Spatial Audio Released

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Specifications

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 10 Hz  28 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

Sensitivity: 97.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: less then or equal to 2%

Frame type: Plastic

Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette



Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100 Hz  15.6 kHz

Sensitivity: -40.5 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)



Connections and Features

Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)

Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X

Audio controls: Onboard audio controls



Physical

Weight: 275g

Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m headset cable, 15cm PC splitter cable

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 maintains the fundamentals of the original HyperX Cloud Stinger, while refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs. Weighing in at under 300g, the headset is designed for a quality user experience with great sound and lightweight comfort. Cloud Stinger 2 utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio, with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for adaptive fit and comfort around the neck during breaks. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise and clear voice quality.The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available in the United States through Amazon and the HyperX Shop for US$49.99 MSRP. Coming to the United Kingdom shortly through Amazon UK and other partner retailers.