Epic Games Store Offers RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition For Free

Whatever you want to create, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 gives you the tools and freedom to build the amusement park of your dreams.Control park finances, shops, services, and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.This complete edition includes all content from both Soaked! And Wild! expansion packs. Relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.Play RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3’s signature coaster cam.You’re free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes.Wow your visitors with custom laser light and firework displays to delight and dazzle.Grab a free copy of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition at the Epic Games Store