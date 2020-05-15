Epic Games Store Offers RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition For Free
Epic Games Store is offering a digital copy of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition for free until November 1st, 2020. Released on September 25, 2020 by Frontier Developments, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 allows you to build the park of a lifetime and rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller.
Your Park. Your Way
Whatever you want to create, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 gives you the tools and freedom to build the amusement park of your dreams.
Manage like a tycoon and make your way to the top
Control park finances, shops, services, and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.
Get ready to get Soaked! and venture into the Wild!
This complete edition includes all content from both Soaked! And Wild! expansion packs. Relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.
Enhanced for PC
Play RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.
Ride the Rides
Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3s signature coaster cam.
Packed full of content
Youre free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.
Peep Designer
Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes.
MixMaster
Wow your visitors with custom laser light and firework displays to delight and dazzle.
Grab a free copy of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition at the Epic Games Store
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« NACON Announces REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Edition · Epic Games Store Offers RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition For Free