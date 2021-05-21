Epic MEGA Sale Begins & NBA 2K21 Currently Free
Epic Games' MEGA Sale returns today with a wide array of savings on their storefront from now until June 17th, bringing you a host of different experiences at up to 75% off their MSRP. The Sale launch has also coincided with the EGS free game promotion saying goodbye to The Lion's Song in favour of a much more up-market alternative.
This week's free game, available until 4pm BST on Thursday May 27th, is NBA2K21. A must for sports sim fans with a penchant for basketball, this full game can be picked up to play immediately if you have an EGS account. Features include career, franchise and neighbourhood modes, running the gamut of basketball lifestyle scenarios from backyard 5v5 to a full management simulation. Note that although the PC requirements are minor, a dual-stick-compatible controller is generally recommended for play.
There are plenty of big names in the MEGA Sale this time around. The biggest may well be Cyberpunk 2077, which shaves 20% off the asking price to bring it down to a more palatable £39.99, but even more recent PC releases such as Oddworld Soulstorm and Kingdom Hearts III have had a slight trim of 20% and 33% off respectively. But how about the really deep discounts?
Rage 2 is perhaps the most recognisable game exceeding 50% off. id's idiosyncratic shooter is down to just £9.99, which is a whole lot of game for not a lot of dosh. Speaking of a whole lot of game, immersive RPG Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition from Obsidian can be yours for just £15.99 and city-building sim Cities: Skylines is only £6.74. That's literally months of gaming for much less than a full-price title and you won't need a brand new GPU to play them at their best either.
Space Sim fans can pick up Elite: Dangerous for just £4.99 in the sale as a taster before jumping into the new Odyssey expansion if it takes your fancy. And of course there's a plethora of indie adventures for even smaller amounts of money, with gems such as Sword and Sworcery and Shadowrun Returns to discover.
The MEGA Sale also sees the return of the Epic Coupon. By claiming the Coupon you can knock a further $10 off any eligible game priced $13.99 and over (£10 off £14.99 in the UK) for even more cut-throat savings. You are automatically eligible for one Coupon and it will be automatically applied when you make your first purchase during the Epic MEGA Sale, but it will expire at the end of the sale on June 17th.
Check out the full list of discounted titles here, and claim your copy of NBA2K21. As for next week's free game... it's currently a mystery.
Comments
Recent Stories
« ASUS Announce Availability of the ZenBeam Latte Portable LED Projector · Epic MEGA Sale Begins & NBA 2K21 Currently Free