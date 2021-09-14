EPOS Expands H3 Series With New H3 Hybrid and H3PRO Hybrid Headsets

EPOS expands its H3 Series with the new H3 Hybrid and H3PRO Hybrid models the new wireless counterpart of the H3 headset. The new EPOS H3 Hybrid launches today, boasting multiple connectivity options, a removable boom arm, simultaneous Bluetooth for audio mixing, and a long-lasting battery for on-the-go Bluetooth audio. The EPOS H3 Hybrid is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Bluetooth-compatible devices. The H3PRO Hybrid will be using proprietary EPOS wireless technology which will be released at a later date.
EPOS H3 Hybrid Gaming Headset
The EPOS H3 Hybrid is crafted with renowned EPOS engineering and high-quality gaming audio, achieving acoustic clarity and deep bass with exchangeable USB and 3.5 mm console cables. The headset is available in Onyx Black and Ghost White colourways. The EPOS H3 Hybrid provides up to 37 hours of Bluetooth audio, offers multiplatform compatibility, and is equipped with simultaneous Bluetooth connection, dual microphones, EPOS Gaming Suite compatibility, and a detachable boom arm for next-level gaming.
Long Lasting Battery Life with Bluetooth
A single charge provides up to 37 hours of Bluetooth audio and up to 24 hours when playing on a 3.5 mm console cable connection. Dual connectivity (3.5 mm cable and Bluetooth) provides up to 19 hours of play.
Simultaneous Bluetooth Connection for Audio Mixing
When paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth, simultaneous connectivity allows players to chat with friends using their favourite third-party app while gaming on their preferred platform via USB or 3.5 mm cable. Separate intuitive volume control enables players to balance each audio stream.
Convenient Magnetic Detachable Boom Arm
Gamers can easily detach and reattach the microphone with a magnetic connection in the boom arm. When the boom arm is removed, a cover plate protects the connectors and keeps the H3 Hybrids sleek, seamless look.
Dual Microphones
The EPOS H3 Hybrid includes a secondary microphone in the ear cup that allows gamers to pick up calls when wearing the headset on-the-go without the main boom arm microphone attached to the headset.
Multiple Connection Options
The EPOS H3 Hybrid allows for multiple connection options with an included USB cable for PC, 3.5 mm cables for consoles, and Bluetooth for mobile devices
EPOS Gaming Suite
When connected to a PC through USB, players can download the EPOS Gaming Suite to unlock 7.1 surround sound and tailor audio and microphone preferences
EPOS H3PRO HybridExpanding on its EPOS H3 Hybrid counterpart, the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid meets the needs of demanding gamers looking for wireless freedom and high-quality audio. The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid will debut in Sebring Black while boasting long-lasting battery life, and proprietary EPOS wireless technology delivering lag-free transmission - all without sacrificing performance. More features and details will be announced soon.
Pricing and Availability
The EPOS H3 Hybrid headset is now available at EPOS Audio for £149.00 MSRP.