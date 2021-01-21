EPOS Introduces GTW 270 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds

by Michael Pabia
21.01.2021


EPOS Gaming introduces the GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds featuring multiple connection options including Bluetooth or aptX Low Latency wireless connection as well as using the USB-C dongle. The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid offers wide compatibility including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and mobile phones. The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid features dual microphones for clear recording. It offers 5 hours of listening time, extended up to 20 with the charging case.



EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Features

- Closed-back and in-ear for maximum noise reduction and maximum game focus
- Delivering audio excellence with noise-isolating custom-designed ear tips
- Dual microphone design delivers acoustic clarity
- A single button switches through play, pause, next track, and phone controls

Unrivalled gaming sound

Noise isolating custom-designed earbuds delivers the no-compromise EPOS signature sound in miniature. Exceptional aural clarity provides expansive audio for the enjoyment of your games audio realism with deep powerful bass, natural mids, and sparkling highs. Escape to new worlds while going places.

Compact design and ergonomic shape

The GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic earbuds are designed to be compact and lightweight for long-wearing comfort. Its unique and ergonomic shape is soft and naturally adjusts to your ear, ensuring a secure and comfortable in-ear fit.

Engineered for gaming

The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid comes with the USB-C dongle with aptX low latency connection that provides high-performance single-channel audio playback and standard Bluetooth 5.1 for dual channel transmission - speaker and microphone.

Pricing and Availability
The EPOS Gaming GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds are now available at EPOS Audio for £179.00.

