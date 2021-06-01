EPOS Presents B20 Streaming Microphone for Gamers

Press Release
EPOS revealed today the B20 broadcast microphone, unleashing next-level audio designed for gamers, streamers, and content creators seeking studio-quality microphone audio. Continuing EPOS' next generation of premium peripherals, the B20 delivers uncompromised crystal-clear recording with hassle-free plug-and-play connectivity and an elegantly sleek build. The EPOS B20 microphone is compatible with PC, PS4, and Mac
Studio Broadcast Quality Microphone
The EPOS B20 streaming microphone delivers clarity without sacrificing the warmth of deep bass and treble tones to achieve rich, clear and enhanced vocals. Designed for a wide range of gamers, the microphone boasts studio broadcast quality (24bit 48kHz) while effortlessly reducing unwanted background noise for a lag-free recording experience.
Adaptable for Many Scenarios
Expanding the EPOS B20 microphone's function and versatility, the microphone includes integrated audio controls for full control over the sound with easily accessible volume, gain and mute buttons. When in use, intuitive LEDs indicate when the microphone is active or muted. Additionally, the B20 includes a headphone jack that allows for real-time voice monitoring and game audio mixing.
Users can further personalize a microphone experience that is best for their unique setups through the EPOS B20's four ranges of sound pickup - cardioid, stereo, bidirectional or omnidirectional. Each is intuitively designed to capture every recording scenario from solo game streams, partner casting, team-play broadcasts and more.
Sleek, High-Quality Build
The EPOS B20 is designed to fit any streaming setup with its durable yet lightweight solid aluminium shell, complemented by a sleek, ergonomic design and accents. Similarly, the EPOS B20 includes a dedicated desk stand that allows for perfect fit and adjustability. The microphone's 3/8" thread seamlessly connects to boom arms for a range of added positioning options.
Intuitive Setup and Customization
The EPOS B20 microphone's USB-C to USB-A plug-and-use design delivers a simple setup for aspiring content creators and seasoned streamers alike. All audio content from professional livestream sessions to elevated team chat are instantly improved through hassle-free connection for less time setting up and more time gaming.
For users seeking to further enhance the sound of the B20's audio, the EPOS Gaming Suite can be downloaded for access to an array of customization settings, including noise reduction adjustments, microphone equalizer adjustability, reverb controls, and more.
Pricing and Availability
The EPOS B20 streaming microphone is now available at EPOS Audio and at partner resellers for £179 MSRP.
