EPOS Rejuvenates The SENNHEISER GSP 600 Series

Copenhagen, Denmark - Aug. 24, 2020 - EPOS reveals the newly branded premium audio company's second and third gaming products since unveiling its global gaming campaign, the EPOS I SENNHEISER GSP 601 and GSP 602 wired closed acoustic gaming headsets, delivering revamped colourways for unique gaming setups. Furthering the success of EPOS | SENNHEISER's staple GSP 600 performance-oriented gaming headset, both the GSP 601 and 602 offer high, crisp audio fidelity, clarity and exceptional realism for gaming sessions. Designed for quality and aesthetic-minded gamers, the headsets boast the GSP 600's beloved ergonomic design paired with modern and refreshing colour palettes.
Refreshed colours
While standard gaming headsets file into the standard black-on-black motif, the EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 and GSP 602 break the mould with fresh new colours to personalize any gaming space. The GSP 601 boasts sleek white features paired with cool black accents and interchangeable copper-coloured side plates. The GSP 602 adds unique flair with gloss navy exteriors set against bold brandy-coloured around-ear coupling pads.
Features that unleash the game
Built with the same legendary features as the highly successful GSP 600, the GSP 601 and GSP 602 both offer durable and thoughtful design that combined with the EPOS | SENNHEISER's audio technology delivers that competitive edge. Both models boast ergonomic leatherette earpads with adjustable pressure to ensure sound attenuation even in the noisiest environment.
Crisp communication for the competitive edge
Each headset's flexible boom arm microphone delivers broadcast-quality audio designed for passive background noise reduction, paired with a lift-to-mute feature for crystal-clear team communication. Similarly, the right outer earcup is equipped with a smooth volume adjustment wheel for on-the-fly adjustments. The GSP 601 and GSP 602 headsets follow the GSP 600 series for full in-game immersion, where mere seconds make the difference between winning or losing.
Multi-platform flexibility
The GSP 601 and GSP 602 headsets use an interchangeable one or two-prong 3.5 mm cable to connect to PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and all other consoles and mobile devices with a 3.5 mm jack input.
Clean, modern design
Just like every other component of their setups, tasteful gamers want stylish audio options that deviate from the repetitive design of prototypical gaming headsets. Now gamers can take their gaming stations to the next dimension with uncompromised proprietary engineering dedicated to The Power of Audio.
"With the GSP 600, I can pick up on all kinds of sounds that I'd missed with other headsets - I feel invincible! The different designs look great on stream -the blue one is amazing." - Morten, professional Clash Royale player, SK Gaming
"Since the moment it was released, the GSP 600 has been my favourite headset by a long way. I love the fresh new colours, too. Can't wait to get my hands on a blue one." MSL, professional CS: GO player, North
Price and availability
The EPOS I SENNHEISER GSP 601 and GSP 602 are now available on eposaudio.com/gaming at a suggested retail price of £199.
