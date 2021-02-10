EVGA 1300 M1 1300W Mining Power Supply Spotted Online

With the crypto mining boom, PC hardware manufacturers rush to cash into the craze. It has already contributed to the graphics card shortage as miners eat a chunk of the handful stock in the market. Moving on to other mining-oriented components, the EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 M1 1300W mining power supply has been spotted at Newegg. The power supply didn't get any official launch and suddenly appeared at the etailer. The 1300 M1 offers support for up to six graphics cards, designed for long-term stability and crypto mining operations. The mining PSU is also 80PLUS Gold certified.
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 M1 uses a standard ATX PSU form-factor and has a fully modular cable design. It has only one 4+4-pin ATX PSU connector along with six VGA power connectors. It does come with other standard connectors including the 24-pin motherboard connector, Molex, and SATA power connectors. It also comes with the standard suite of protection mechanisms.
EVGA 1300 M1 FeaturesDBB bearing fan
EVGA 1300 M1 uses a long-lasting 135mm dual ball-bearing fan (Dual Ball Bearing). Cooling and heat dissipation, long service life.
6x GPU Support, long-term stability
Six dedicated power supply module lines for graphics cards with 12x 8-Pin (6+2) and 6x 6-Pin,
+12V stable output is 1296w.
Strong uninterrupted power
Provide stable power output and compatible with most hardware.
Fully modular cable design
Make it easier for users to route cables and improve chassis ventilation
Multiple protection mechanisms
Comes with OVP (overvoltage protection), SCP (short circuit protection), OCP (Overcurrent Protection, UVP (under-voltage protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)
Pricing
The EVGA 1300 M1 1300W Mining Power Supply is available at Newegg for US$294.99. The EVGA 1300 M1 1300W mining power supply is $100 cheaper than the EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 G+ 1300W power supply.