EVGA 1300 M1 1300W Mining Power Supply Spotted Online

EVGA 1300 M1 Features

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 M1 uses a standard ATX PSU form-factor and has a fully modular cable design. It has only one 4+4-pin ATX PSU connector along with six VGA power connectors. It does come with other standard connectors including the 24-pin motherboard connector, Molex, and SATA power connectors. It also comes with the standard suite of protection mechanisms.EVGA 1300 M1 uses a long-lasting 135mm dual ball-bearing fan (Dual Ball Bearing). Cooling and heat dissipation, long service life.Six dedicated power supply module lines for graphics cards with 12x 8-Pin (6+2) and 6x 6-Pin,+12V stable output is 1296w.Provide stable power output and compatible with most hardware.Make it easier for users to route cables and improve chassis ventilationComes with OVP (overvoltage protection), SCP (short circuit protection), OCP (Overcurrent Protection, UVP (under-voltage protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)The EVGA 1300 M1 1300W Mining Power Supply is available at Newegg for US$294.99. The EVGA 1300 M1 1300W mining power supply is $100 cheaper than the EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 G+ 1300W power supply.