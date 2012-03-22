EVGA Announces GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards

An undeniable force is here. The planets align as the next evolution of the ultimate gaming experience has emerged. The EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards have arrived. These new cards are colossally powerful in every way, giving you a whole new tier of performance. They are powered by the NVIDIA® Ampere architecture, which doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. The EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series are the absolute definition of ultimate performance.
The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.
EVGA GeForce RTX 3090The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 is colossally powerful in every way imaginable, giving you a whole new tier of performance at 8K resolution. It's powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Series redefines the definition of ultimate performance.
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 delivers the unprecedented performance that gamers crave for 4K resolution gaming, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. It's built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast G6X memory for an amazing gaming experience. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Series presents a new definition in ultimate performance.
EVGA GeForce RTX 3070The EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 is powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory, it gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games at 1440p resolution. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Series creates a definition for ultimate performance.
EVGA iCX3 Cooling Technology
Micro-thin Heatpipes - Built-in Micro-thin Heatpipes on the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 backplate adds additional heat transfer from the memory backside.
Air-Through PCB - Carefully placed cut-outs in the PCB and backplate improve airflow and decrease exhaust recovery.
Unified Copper Block for GPU and Memory - A unified copper block that EVGA has previously used on the HYBRID cooler solution and is proven to lower both GPU and memory temperatures.
Through-Hole Heatsink Fins - The EVGA iCX3 heatsink features many L-shaped fins with hundreds of through-holes to allow cool air to run through the entire heatsink evenly and quietly.
HDB 2.0 0dB Noise Motor Fan - 2nd Gen HDB fan on EVGA graphics card features an optimized HDB active motor for silent 0dB mode, asynchronous fan mode, and a special upraised E pattern that further reduces turbulent noise.
ARGB GeForce RTX 30 Series LED - Vibrant, customizable range of color and brightness to light up your system. A next-level sputter coating yields a smooth silver texture on the panel with low-level LED lighting.
Asymmetry Fan Arrangement and Design - Asymmetry fan layout to allow the airflow to cover nearly the entire heatsink increasing airflow for better heat dissipation.
Built for EVGA Precision X1Built for NVIDIA GeForce RTX, EVGA Precision X1 is the next generation overclocking software to maximize and control your EVGA graphics card. With the new EVGA Precision for Game Bar widget, you can get instant access to monitoring and overclocking built right into Windows Game Bar. Want to overclock and monitor without even exiting your game? Its all here.
DXR (DirectX Ray Tracing)DirectX Ray Tracing allows games to simulate how light works in real life, providing incredibly realistic and beautiful graphic effects like global illumination, reflections, and shadows. GeForce RTX GPUs were designed from the start for the demands of ray tracing workloads. Specialized RT cores, found only on GeForce RTX graphics cards, provide billions of rays per second of performance, and up to 3X the frame rate with DXR games and applications. This makes ray tracing at real-time frame rates possible for the first time.
DirectX 12 UltimateDirectX is an API that enables developers to add amazing graphics effects to Microsoft Windows-based PC games. DirectX 12 Ultimate is the newest version of the API and new gold standard for the next-generation of games. DX12 Ultimate takes games to a whole new level of realism with support for ray tracing, mesh shaders, variable-rate shading, and sampler feedback. GeForce RTX is the first and only PC platform with support for these game-changing features.
