EVGA E1 Gaming Rig For Hardcore EVGA Enthusiasts Unveiled

EVGA unveils the EVGA E1 gaming rig featuring high-end components and a 100% 3K carbon fibre frame chassis. The EVGA E1 will be exclusively available to EVGA members only. Aside from the lightweight carbon fibre frame chassis, the EVGA E1 will be equipped with an unreleased KINGPIN graphics card, speculated to be a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, paired with an EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN motherboard. The gaming rig will be powered by a 1600W Titanium Power Supply with a limited 3K carbon fibre finish.
For cooling, the EVGA E1 will come with an Asetek 7th Gen all-in-one liquid cooler that appears to have a display on the pump, another unreleased product as of this writing. The gaming rig will be equipped with analogue gauges for real-time temperature monitoring.
Lastly, the EVGA E1 will come with a couple of gaming peripherals and accessories including a limited edition keychain, EVGA mouse and keyboard, and what appears to be a USB fingerprint reader.
EVGA did not mention pricing as of this writing or the release date of the product. For more information, please visit EVGA.com.