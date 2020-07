EVGA Introduces BA Power Supply Series

Key Features

80 PLUS Bronze certified, with 85% efficiency or higher under typical loadsSingle 12V. RailActive Power Factor CorrectionHeavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)3 Year WarrantyDC-DC Converter improves 3.3V/5V stabilityQuiet and Intelligent Auto Fan for near-silent operationThe EVGA BA Series currently consists of a 600W model, EVGA BA 600, which comes with an MSRP of $69.99. Learn more about the EVGA BA Series power supplies at EVGA.com