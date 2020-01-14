EVGA Introduces BA Power Supply Series

EVGA introduces the all-new EVGA BA Series power supply a new bronze challenger. Certified 80PLUS Bronze, the EVGA BA power supplies uses a DC-DC converter to ensure efficiency. The BA Series is powered by a single +12V rail and comes with a full suite of protection and all the cables builders need to build a modern gaming desktop PC.
The EVGA BA Series is a value-oriented power supply offering with its non-modular hard lined cable design making it more affordable than the EVGA BQ Series which is also 80PLUS Bronze certified. Its DC-to-DC converter voltage step-down delivers rock-solid power stability and minimal signal noise. It packs a 120mm sleeve bearing fan with quieter operation and a longer lifespan. The EVGA BA Series includes a suite of protections including OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, and OTP for safety and security. EVGA backs the BA Series with a 3-year limited warranty and up to 5 years limited warranty in select regions.
Key Features80 PLUS Bronze certified, with 85% efficiency or higher under typical loads
Single 12V. Rail
Active Power Factor Correction
Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)
3 Year Warranty
DC-DC Converter improves 3.3V/5V stability
Quiet and Intelligent Auto Fan for near-silent operation
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA BA Series currently consists of a 600W model, EVGA BA 600, which comes with an MSRP of $69.99. Learn more about the EVGA BA Series power supplies at EVGA.com.
Source: EVGA.com