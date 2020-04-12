EVGA Introduces GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 Memory

EVGA introduces the new EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 memory offering the best gaming performance with great value. The updated version with faster GDDR6 memory delivers the extra performance to your game to give you the edge against your opponents. The EVGA GTX 1650 KO retains its compact form factor that will fit most PC builds. The graphics card also comes with an all-metal backplate for added rigidity, protection, and aesthetics.
The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO is built for the EVGA Precision X1 software that allows users to control the fans, monitor the graphics card, and tweak to squeeze out more performance. The GeForce GTX 1650 GPU offers up to 70% higher performance when compared to the GeForce GTX 1050 and up to 3x the performance of GeForce GTX 950. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 memory offers superb performance for 1080p gaming at a very attractive price point.
EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO Specs
GPU: GeForce GTX 1650
CUDA Cores: 896
Boost Clock: 1740MHz
Bus Type: PCIe 3.0
Memory: 4GB GDDR6 128-bit,
Memory Clock: 12000MHz
Memory Bandwidth: 192GB/s
Display Outputs: DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort
Power Connector: 6-Pin PCIe Power
Total Power Draw: 75 Watts
Minimum Power Requirement: 300W PSU
GPU: GeForce GTX 1650
CUDA Cores: 896
Boost Clock: 1740MHz
Bus Type: PCIe 3.0
Memory: 4GB GDDR6 128-bit,
Memory Clock: 12000MHz
Memory Bandwidth: 192GB/s
Display Outputs: DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort
Power Connector: 6-Pin PCIe Power
Total Power Draw: 75 Watts
Minimum Power Requirement: 300W PSU
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO is now available at EVGA.com and partner resellers including Amazon.com for $169.99 MSRP.