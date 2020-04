EVGA Introduces GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO and RTX 2070 Super KO Graphics Cards

Specifications

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO GAMING

CUDA Cores: 3072

Boost Clock: 1815 MHz

Memory: 8192 MB GDDR6

Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit

Memory Clock: 15500 MHz

Memory Bandwidth: 496 GB/s

MSRP: $699.99 USD



EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER KO GAMING

CUDA Cores: 2560

Boost Clock: 1770 MHz

Memory: 8192 MB GDDR6

Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit

Memory Clock: 14000 MHz

Memory Bandwidth: 448 GB/s

MSRP: $499.99 USD

Free GRIP: Combat Racing and Deliver Us The Moon

Learn more about the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce 2070 SUPER KO graphics cards at EVGA.com EVGA offers a free GRIP: Combat Racing game copy along with an exclusive EVGA Vehicle Skin with a purchase of a qualifying EVGA products. A purchase of an EVGA GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics card also comes with a free copy of Deliver Us The Moon. Visit the links below to learn more.