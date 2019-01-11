EVGA Introduces GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO and RTX 2070 Super KO Graphics Cards

EVGA introduces the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce 2070 SUPER KO graphics cards offering better value and 20% faster performance than the original RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 graphics cards. Tap into the power of Tensor Cores for powerful AI-processing making it the perfect advanced graphics for hardcore gamers. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce 2070 SUPER KO features the EVGA Precision X1 software allowing users to take control of their EVGA graphics card which is made easier than ever. EVGAs SUPER KO models are cheaper than the XC and FTW3 models.
Specifications
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO GAMING
CUDA Cores: 3072
Boost Clock: 1815 MHz
Memory: 8192 MB GDDR6
Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit
Memory Clock: 15500 MHz
Memory Bandwidth: 496 GB/s
MSRP: $699.99 USD
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER KO GAMING
CUDA Cores: 2560
Boost Clock: 1770 MHz
Memory: 8192 MB GDDR6
Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit
Memory Clock: 14000 MHz
Memory Bandwidth: 448 GB/s
MSRP: $499.99 USD
Learn more about the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce 2070 SUPER KO graphics cards at EVGA.com.
Free GRIP: Combat Racing and Deliver Us The MoonEVGA offers a free GRIP: Combat Racing game copy along with an exclusive EVGA Vehicle Skin with a purchase of a qualifying EVGA products. A purchase of an EVGA GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics card also comes with a free copy of Deliver Us The Moon. Visit the links below to learn more.
EVGA GRIP: Combat Racing Promotion
Deliver Us The Moon Promotion