EVGA Introduces GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Graphics Card

EVGA introduces its upcoming addition to its GeForce RTX 3090 line-up the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Ultimate XOC graphics card. Built to be the ultimate card for extreme overclocking, the RTX 3090 KINGPIN Ultimate XOC features a 360mm closed-loop water cooling radiator, a first for any EVGA graphics card. It will also come with an OLED monitoring display that is integrated into the backplate and supports vertical and horizontal mounting for users to see the display. The OLED display can monitor real-time voltages, temperatures, clock speeds, and more.
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN also features integrated headers for monitoring voltages in real-time. It has three onboard BIOS that allows the user to choose between Normal, OC, and LN2 modes. The graphics card also features Digital Power Solution that is software-controlled for precise and accurate power delivery. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN has three 8-pin PCIe power connectors, all located on the right side of the PCB for easy cable management and aesthetics.
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N continues the dominant legacy of its predecessors and once again defines the pinnacle of overclocking engineering and performance. Vince K|NGP|N Lucido
EVGA did not reveal the release date and pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Ultimate XOC graphics card at EVGA.com