EVGA Introduces Most-Awaited EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED Motherboard

EVGA introduces the most-awaited EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED is packed with premium features including a 19-power phase design, 10-layer PCB, and a twin-fan actively cooled VRM heatsink. The motherboard also sports 90° 24-pin connectors, a full-cover heatsink for M.2 SSDs, multi-function POST indicators, onboard power and reset buttons, and dual 2.5GbE NICs.
The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, up to DDR5-6400 (OC). The motherboard also has a dedicated pump header for custom liquid cooling enthusiasts. It also comes with two ARGB headers and two RGB headers for all your RGB/ARGB components. The motherboard comes in an E-ATX form-factor at 277mm x 305mm.
Z690 CLASSIFIED Key Features
DDR5 6400MHz+(OC) DIMM Support
Native PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slots
NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced PCIe Slots
Twin fans in VRM heatsink for ultimate cooling
M.2 Full-covered metal heatsink
19-Phase Power Design
Multi-Function POST Indicators
EVGA Wi-Fi Antenna
Dual Intel 2.5GbE NICs
EVGA ELEET X1: For Easy Overclocking, Real-Time Monitoring, and Essential Utilities.
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard is now available for queue exclusively for EVGA Elite Members. The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard has an MSRP of $629.99.