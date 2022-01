EVGA Introduces Most-Awaited EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED Motherboard

DDR5 6400MHz+(OC) DIMM SupportNative PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 SlotsNVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced PCIe SlotsTwin fans in VRM heatsink for ultimate coolingM.2 Full-covered metal heatsink19-Phase Power DesignMulti-Function POST IndicatorsEVGA Wi-Fi AntennaDual Intel 2.5GbE NICsEVGA ELEET X1: For Easy Overclocking, Real-Time Monitoring, and Essential Utilities.The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard is now available for queue exclusively for EVGA Elite Members . The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard has an MSRP of $629.99.