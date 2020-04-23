EVGA Introduces New EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 G+ and 1300 G+ PSUs

EVGA introduces the all-new EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 and 1300 G+ power supplies featuring a fully modular cable design and 80PLUS Gold efficiency rating at a more compact form-factor compared to the previous-generation G2 Series models. The EVGA SuperNOVA G+ Series sports a cleaner interior layout for improved airflow and internal cooling. It also comes with a Variable Resistor module that improves voltage stability and two DC-to-DC modules for efficient power switching. The G+ Series also features the EVGA ECO mode which shuts off the cooling fan at low loads. The G+ Series comes with a full suite of protection and is backed with EVGAs world-leading 10-year warranty.
EVGA SuperNOVA G+ Series FeaturesShorter Length
The SuperNOVA 1600 G+ power supplies are 20mm shorter than their G2 counterparts, giving you more space without sacrificing quality.
Quiet and Long-Lasting Fans
The 1600 G+ comes with a 135mm Double Ball Bearing Fan thats known for its durability and low noise level while the 1300 G+ comes with a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan which reduces noise and wear and tear for improved lifespan.
Tighter 12V Load Regulation
The 1600 G+ has a 12V load regulation of 0.60% compared to the 1600 G2s 0.83%. The SuperNOVA G+ is loaded in many areas, including a single 12v. rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, VR module, and DC to DC converter on all SuperNOVA G+ power supplies. Compliant with IEC 62368, this results in over 90% efficiency, 0.60%-0.61% 12v. load regulation, and stable power to all connected devices.
Up to 35% Quieter Under Load
By combining quiet and long-lasting fan bearings with an optimized fan curve and a cleaner internal layout, the G+ power supply line-up reduce noise by up to 35%, compared to the G2 power supplies. The 1600 G+ has a noise level of 24.6dB under load compared to the 1600 G2 with a 38dB noise level under load. Furthermore, the SuperNOVA G+ Series comes with EVGA ECO Mode for silent operation under medium-to-low loads.
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 G+ and 1300 G+ power supplies are now available at EVGA.com and partner resellers worldwide.
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 G+ retails for $399.99 at EVGA.com and Amazon
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 G+ retails for $249.99 at EVGA.com and Amazon.