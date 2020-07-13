Press Release
EVGA introduces the new SuperNOVA G6 power supplies featuring a new platform design, using new materials and better layout placement to achieve greater performance with extremely low ripple and noise in an even smaller chassis. The EVGA SuperNOVA G6 series is 80PLUS Gold certified and uses a fully modular cable design and comes equipped with 100% Japanese capacitors. It comes bundled with flat cables for easier cable management. EVGA covers the SuperNOVA G6 with a 10-year limited warranty.
Next Gen Platform
With a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design, the SuperNOVA G6 provides rock-solid stability, relentless efficiency, and extremely tight voltage regulation.
Hardware + Firmware OPP
Hardware OPP is designed to trip at 135% max wattage as a last resort to protect the system, but the SuperNOVA G6 also features firmware OPP to anticipate harmful load behavior 5-10% sooner by shutting off the power supply when over-power conditions persist longer than 1ms while avoiding an instantaneous overload trigger protection malfunction during momentary peak wattage.
Smaller Size, Bigger Performance
The improved efficiency and voltage regulation minimize heat, allowing the SuperNOVA G6 to be EVGAs shortest ATX Gold-certified power supply.
Ultra-Quiet 135mm FDB Fan with EVGA ECO Mode
To reduce noise, the SuperNOVA G6 maximizes the time the power supply stays silent or quiet at low to medium loads when ECO Mode is enabled.
The EVGA SuperNOVA G6 is available in 650W, 750W, 850W, and 100W capacities for $149.99, $159.99, $179.99, and $219.99 MSRP, respectively. Learn more about the EVGA SuperNOVA G6 Series at EVGA.com.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« COUGAR Introduces AIRBLADER Lightweight Gaming Mouse · EVGA Introduces SuperNOVA G6 Power Supply Series