EVGA Introduces SuperNOVA G6 Power Supply Series

With a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design, the SuperNOVA G6 provides rock-solid stability, relentless efficiency, and extremely tight voltage regulation.Hardware OPP is designed to trip at 135% max wattage as a last resort to protect the system, but the SuperNOVA G6 also features firmware OPP to anticipate harmful load behavior 5-10% sooner by shutting off the power supply when over-power conditions persist longer than 1ms while avoiding an instantaneous overload trigger protection malfunction during momentary peak wattage.The improved efficiency and voltage regulation minimize heat, allowing the SuperNOVA G6 to be EVGA’s shortest ATX Gold-certified power supply.To reduce noise, the SuperNOVA G6 maximizes the time the power supply stays silent or quiet at low to medium loads when ECO Mode is enabled.The EVGA SuperNOVA G6 is available in 650W, 750W, 850W, and 100W capacities for $149.99, $159.99, $179.99, and $219.99 MSRP, respectively. Learn more about the EVGA SuperNOVA G6 Series at EVGA.com