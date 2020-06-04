Press Release
EVGA introduces the new SuperNOVA GM SFX Series power supplies available in 850W and 750W models. The new EVGA SuperNOVA GM SFX Series is engineered to bring the power, prestige, and performance of EVGA's award-winning power supplies into an SFX-Standard form factor. Featuring 80 PLUS Gold-certified efficiency, fully modular cables, and 100% Japanese capacitors, the SuperNOVA GM SFXs cast a long shadow over its competition. Pint-sized, affordable, and packed with everything you need, the EVGA SuperNOVA GM SFX power supplies make short work of tight spaces.
Fully Modular Design
Use only the cables you need, reducing cable clutter and improving airflow.
SFX To STX Bracket Adapter Included
The GM power supplies were designed to power systems built in the smallest of PC cases, but are equally capable of powering systems built in a standard ATX form factor.
Reliable 100% Japanese Capacitors
Get the most reliability and greatest performance with the use of the highest possible quality Japanese capacitors on the most critical system components.
A 92mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan with EVGA Auto ECO Mode
A high-quality fluid dynamic bearing fan gives the GM Series excellent reliability and thermal performance. EVGA Auto ECO mode ensures the power supply stays completely silent during low to medium loads. The fan does not spin until necessary, allowing for a completely silent operation.
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GM SFX is now available at EVGA.com for $189.99 MSRP. The EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GM SFX will be available at a later date.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« PowerColor Releases Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition · EVGA Introduces SuperNOVA GM SFX Series PSUs