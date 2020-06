EVGA Introduces SUPERNOVA GT Series PSU

EVGA SUPERNOVA GT Series Key Features

80 PLUS Gold Certified. Ensures that your power supply is 90% efficient or higher.The EVGA SUPERNOVA GT uses a long-life 135mm fan with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for silence, reliability, and a longer life expectancy.It provides a stable output for compatibility with the latest hardware.Choose the cables you need to make cable management simple and clean.Fan RPM adapts to the PSU temperature. The fan will shut off in a low temperature/low load environment, resulting in reduced noise.Suite of protective features including Over Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection, Over Power Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, and Over Temperature Protection on the Primary and Secondary PCB.The EVGA SUPERNOVA GT Series is available in 650W and 750W models, backed with EVGA 7 Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support. For more information, visit EVGA.com