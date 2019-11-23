EVGA Introduces SUPERNOVA GT Series PSU

EVGA introduces the SUPERNOVA GT Series power supply units offering quality, performance, and value. The GT Series features a fully modular cable design, 80PLUS Gold efficiency certification, and a compact 150mm length and width using the standard ATX form-factor. The EVGA SUPERNOVA GT Series features a unique radial design fan grill and a long-lasting 135mm fan with Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for reliability, silence, and longer lifespan.
EVGA SUPERNOVA GT Series Key Features
80PLUS Gold Efficiency
80 PLUS Gold Certified. Ensures that your power supply is 90% efficient or higher.
Fluid Dynamic Bearing
The EVGA SUPERNOVA GT uses a long-life 135mm fan with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for silence, reliability, and a longer life expectancy.
Single +12V Output
It provides a stable output for compatibility with the latest hardware.
Fully Modular Design
Choose the cables you need to make cable management simple and clean.
Auto ECO Mode
Fan RPM adapts to the PSU temperature. The fan will shut off in a low temperature/low load environment, resulting in reduced noise.
Full Protection
Suite of protective features including Over Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection, Over Power Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, and Over Temperature Protection on the Primary and Secondary PCB.
Availability
The EVGA SUPERNOVA GT Series is available in 650W and 750W models, backed with EVGA 7 Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support. For more information, visit EVGA.com.