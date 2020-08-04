EVGA Introduces Z12 Keyboard, X20 and X15 Mouse, and XR1 Lite Capture Device

EVGA today releases four new products the EVGA Z12 gaming keyboard, EVGA X20 and X15 gaming mice, and the EVGA XR1 Lite capture device.
EVGA Z12 Gaming KeyboardThe EVGA Z12 is an entry-level keyboard with IP32 Spill-Resistant to protect against accidental mishaps. With 5-zone RGB, dedicated media keys, macro keys, and Cherry stem compatible keycaps, the Z12 is a great introduction to EVGA's Z-Series gaming keyboards.
The EVGA Z12 gaming keyboard comes with five dedicated and programmable macro keys, plus a full set of media keys give you full control at your fingertips. It also uses a standard layout with Cherry MX-style stems making it compatible with Cherry MX keycaps. Connect an optional EVGA Premium Magnetic Palm Rest to the gaming keyboard and type comfortably with the smooth foam that protects your wrists.
Learn more about the EVGA Z12 gaming keyboard at EVGA.com. The EVGA Z12 gaming keyboard is now available for $49.99 MSRP, currently on sale for $24.99 at EVGA.com.
EVGA X20 and X15 Gaming Mice
The EVGA X20 is a wireless gaming mice with three modes of connection Bluetooth, fast 2.4GHz 1ms wireless, and USB connection. The EVGA X20 is designed for FPS, the unique profile of the sniper button allows you to drop to the lowest DPI for higher precision and accuracy.
On the other hand, the EVGA X15 is a wired gaming mouse with up to 20 programmable buttons. It is designed as an MMO gaming mouse with a multipurpose MMO Panel, equipped with 12 physical-mechanical buttons and an ergonomic design for Palm grips, providing excellent click and hand feel. You can access multi-layer controls and more buttons according to your needs through the physical E-Shift function system. Powered by EVGA UNLEASH RGB software, full control and customization are at your fingertips.
Learn more about the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse and EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse at EVGA.com. The EVGA X20 is available in Black and Grey colours for $119.99 MSRP.
EVGA XR1 Lite Capture Device
The EVGA XR1 Lite capture card allows you to capture every epic gameplay moment - record at 1080p/60fps while you game at 4K/60fps. The new compact design and USB 3.0 are perfect for capturing gameplay or connect it to a DSLR camera for a high-quality webcam option.
The EVGA XR1 Lite is certified for OBS. OBS is a free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily.
The EVGA XR1 Lite capture device is now available for $99.99 MSRP at EVGA.com. Currently on sale for $59.99.