EVGA Intros Frostbite 2 Thermal Paste

EVGA introduces the Frostbite 2 thermal interface material, designed to deliver highly-efficient heat transfer under any workload. The EVGA Frostbite 2 is easy to apply to ensure optimal contact between the heatsink and CPU or GPU. The Frostbite 2 thermal compound material is ideal for any cooling methodology whether you are using air cooling or water cooling for gaming or overclocking and other applications.
Features
- Breakdown Voltage (V/mil) 250
- Built for High Performance
- Colour Grey
- Easy to Apply
- Great Thermal Conductivity
- Operating Temperature of -40~180 degrees Celsius
- Specific Gravity (g/cm³): 3
- Weight 2.5 Gram Syringe
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease is available in a 2.5g tube with an MSRP of US$12, now available at EVGA.com and Amazon.
Source: EVGA.com
