EVGA Intros Frostbite 2 Thermal Paste

- Breakdown Voltage (V/mil) 250- Built for High Performance- Colour Grey- Easy to Apply- Great Thermal Conductivity- Operating Temperature of -40~180 degrees Celsius- Specific Gravity (g/cm³): 3- Weight 2.5 Gram SyringeThe EVGA Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease is available in a 2.5g tube with an MSRP of US$12, now available at EVGA.com and Amazon