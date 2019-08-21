EVGA Intros GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper Graphics Card

EVGAs Hydro Copper Series

Quick Spec Comparison

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper

- 4352 CUDA Cores

- 1755 MHz Boost Clock

- 477.4GT/s Texture Fill Rate

- 11264 MB, 352-bit GDDR6 Memory

- 14000 MHz (effective) Memory Clock

- 616 GB/s Memory Bandwidth

- Height: 6.24 in - 158.55 mm

- Length: 11.45 in - 290.87 mm

- Width: Dual Slot

- MSRP: US $1,599.99



EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper

- 4352 CUDA Cores

- 1545 MHz Boost Clock

- 420.2GT/s Texture Fill Rate

- 11264 MB, 352-bit GDDR6 Memory

- 14000 MHz (effective) Memory Clock

- 616 GB/s Memory Bandwidth

- Height: 4.55 in - 115.5 mm

- Length: 10.48 in - 266.1 mm

- Width: Dual Slot

- MSRP: US $1449.99