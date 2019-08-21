EVGA Intros GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper Graphics Card

Today, a new Hydro Copper model of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is made available by EVGA which is a cheaper and smaller variant of the FTW3 model the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper. Comparing the two, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper graphics card has a 1755 MHz Boost Clock while the RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper only has a 1545 MHz Boost Clock. However, XC variant is smaller at 266.1mm in length and 115.5mm in height while the FTW3 Ultra has a length of 290.87mm and a height of 158.55mm, more than 2cm longer and 4cm broader.
EVGAs Hydro Copper SeriesEVGA has long been putting out top-end models with a full-cover water block long before brands like ZOTAC and MSI put out their own versions with their Arctic Storm and SEA HAWK models, respectively. Before, EVGA use to partner with brands like Swiftech to develop a water block like the EVGA GeForce GTX 580 FTW Hydro Copper 2. Today, EVGAs Hydro Copper models are redesigned from the ground up which are developed in-house.
Quick Spec Comparison
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper
- 4352 CUDA Cores
- 1755 MHz Boost Clock
- 477.4GT/s Texture Fill Rate
- 11264 MB, 352-bit GDDR6 Memory
- 14000 MHz (effective) Memory Clock
- 616 GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- Height: 6.24 in - 158.55 mm
- Length: 11.45 in - 290.87 mm
- Width: Dual Slot
- MSRP: US $1,599.99
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper
- 4352 CUDA Cores
- 1545 MHz Boost Clock
- 420.2GT/s Texture Fill Rate
- 11264 MB, 352-bit GDDR6 Memory
- 14000 MHz (effective) Memory Clock
- 616 GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- Height: 4.55 in - 115.5 mm
- Length: 10.48 in - 266.1 mm
- Width: Dual Slot
- MSRP: US $1449.99
Availability
The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper is now available at EVGA.com and selected partner resellers.