EVGA Intros PerFE 12 Individually Sleeved Cable for RTX 3090 FE and RTX 3080 FE

There has been a lot of criticism with NVIDIAs new 12-pin connector standard for the recently released Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition and RTX 3080 Founders Edition features the new 12-pin PCIe power connector which is located around the middle of the graphics card. Regardless of graphics card mounting orientation, the connector and cable are very visible particularly on a desktop chassis with a tempered glass side panel. To improve aesthetics and cable management, EVGA introduces the EVGA PerFE 12 Cable for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition and GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards.
Image Source: reddit
The EVGA PerFE 12 Cable features individually sleeved cables with pre-installed cable combs. It is 737mm in length, significantly longer than the included dual 8-pin to 12-pin adapter cable. Like NVIDIAs dual 8-pin PCIe to 12-pin adapter, it is also a dual 8-pin to 12-pin PCIe adapter which doesnt go against NVIDIAs warranty policy on third-party PCIe power adapters. The EVGA PerFE 12 can be used on all EVGA power supplies with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, 750W and above.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The EVGA PerFE 12 Cable comes with a 1-year limited warranty. Now available at EVGA.com for $39.99, limited to two per household.
As of this writing, the EVGA PerFE 12 Cable has been sold out.