EVGA Launches NU Audio 7.1 Upgrade Program

EVGA launches the NU Audio 7.1 upgrade program, offering the first-generation NU Audio sound card users to upgrade to the EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 sound card. EVGA released the NU Audio Pro high-end sound cards last November 2019. EVGA collaborated with Audio Note (UK) in developing the EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 which now sports a new cover design with RGB lighting and an all-metal backplate. The EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 comes with three different RGB lighting zones which can all be configured for audio-reactive lighting thats synchronized with your audio playback.
EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1Combining the Pro and Pro Surround cards, the NU Audio Pro 7.1 delivers an aural overload of 7.1 analogue surround to deliver the most immersive audio experience available for the PC. Design your audio experience the way you want to discover Lifelike Audio and Gaming with no limitations and no regrets.
How Does The Upgrade Work?Users of the first-generation EVGA NU Audio card by paying the price difference between what the user paid and the price of the NU Audio Pro 7.1 at the EVGA website. Users must submit a request at the NU Audio Upgrade Program page. The request must be approved before initiating the upgrade. The user must send the NU Audio sound card first to EVGA. Once EVGA receives the old NU Audio sound card, a brand-new NU Audio Pro 7.1 will be shipped as quickly as possible.
Eligibility
The EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 Upgrade Program is only available to residents of the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The program starts on December 20, 2019, and will be open for a limited time.
Learn more about the EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 Upgrade Program here.