EVGA Launches NU Audio 7.1 Upgrade Program

EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1

How Does The Upgrade Work?

Combining the Pro and Pro Surround cards, the NU Audio Pro 7.1 delivers an aural overload of 7.1 analogue surround to deliver the most immersive audio experience available for the PC. Design your audio experience the way you want to discover Lifelike Audio and Gaming with no limitations and no regrets.Users of the first-generation EVGA NU Audio card by paying the price difference between what the user paid and the price of the NU Audio Pro 7.1 at the EVGA website. Users must submit a request at the NU Audio Upgrade Program page. The request must be approved before initiating the upgrade. The user must send the NU Audio sound card first to EVGA. Once EVGA receives the old NU Audio sound card, a brand-new NU Audio Pro 7.1 will be shipped as quickly as possible.The EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 Upgrade Program is only available to residents of the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The program starts on December 20, 2019, and will be open for a limited time.Learn more about the EVGA NU Audio Pro 7.1 Upgrade Program here