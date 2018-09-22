EVGA Presents B5 Series Power Supplies

EVGA introduces the B5 Series power supplies featuring 80PLUS Bronze efficiency, compact size, and fully modular design at an affordable package. The EVGA B5 Series is built using reliable 100% Japanese capacitors for the 850W and 750W models. The EVGA B5 power supplies comes with a compact size of just 150mm in length to fit most desktop cases. The EVGA B5 Series comes with a suite of protective features and is covered by a 5-year warranty offering reliable and affordable power for years to come.
EVGA B5 Series FeaturesFully Modular, Small-size
The B5 power supplies provide maximum flexibility for system builders with a fully modular design and a small chassis across all models. At 150mm length, the B5 power supplies provide solid, affordable power for all manner of system builds and cases.
Safe and Reliable Japanese Capacitors
Next, the B5 power supplies feature one of the most important standards for reliability - Japanese capacitors. Featuring 100% Japanese capacitors on the 850W and 750W models, the B5 power supplies will provide a safe and reliable power for years to come.
Silent, Long-lasting 135MM Fluid-Dynamic Bearing Fan with ECO MODE
The ultra-quiet 135mm FDB fan becomes silent when coupled with EVGA ECO mode to turn off the fan in low to medium loads. The larger fan and carefully tuned profile create a quieter experience than the B3 power supplies.
Efficiency and Regulation Designed for the Modern PC
Featuring an LLC Resonant design + DC to DC converter, EVGA B5 power supplies are up to 89% efficient - well above 80 Plus Bronze requirements. Moreover, the B5 power supplies are designed with modern standards, including ATX V2.52, for performance and stability.
EVGA 5-year limited warranty + Full Suite of Protections
OCP - Over-Current Protection
OPP - Over-Power Protection
OTP - Over-Temperature Protection
OVP - Over-Voltage Protection
SCP - Short Circuit Protection
UVP - Under Voltage Protection
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA B5 Series power supplies are now available at EVGA.com and partner resellers worldwide. See pricing below:
EVGA 550 B5: $79.99
EVGA 650 B5: $89.99
EVGA 750 B5: $109.99
EVGA 850 B5: $129.99
Article Source: EVGA.com