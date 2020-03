EVGA Presents B5 Series Power Supplies

EVGA B5 Series Features

The B5 power supplies provide maximum flexibility for system builders with a fully modular design and a small chassis across all models. At 150mm length, the B5 power supplies provide solid, affordable power for all manner of system builds and cases.Next, the B5 power supplies feature one of the most important standards for reliability - Japanese capacitors. Featuring 100% Japanese capacitors on the 850W and 750W models, the B5 power supplies will provide a safe and reliable power for years to come.The ultra-quiet 135mm FDB fan becomes silent when coupled with EVGA ECO mode to turn off the fan in low to medium loads. The larger fan and carefully tuned profile create a quieter experience than the B3 power supplies.Featuring an LLC Resonant design + DC to DC converter, EVGA B5 power supplies are up to 89% efficient - well above 80 Plus Bronze requirements. Moreover, the B5 power supplies are designed with modern standards, including ATX V2.52, for performance and stability.OCP - Over-Current ProtectionOPP - Over-Power ProtectionOTP - Over-Temperature ProtectionOVP - Over-Voltage ProtectionSCP - Short Circuit ProtectionUVP - Under Voltage ProtectionThe EVGA B5 Series power supplies are now available at EVGA.com and partner resellers worldwide. See pricing below: EVGA 550 B5 : $79.99 EVGA 650 B5 : $89.99 EVGA 750 B5 : $109.99 EVGA 850 B5 : $129.99