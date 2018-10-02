EVGA Presents Z490 DARK and Z490 FTW WiFi Motherboards

EVGA presents its line-up of Intel Z490 motherboards with the Z490 DARK and Z490 FTW WiFi motherboards. The EVGA Z490 DARK retains the unique layout like the Z390 DARK motherboard along with a plethora of premium features that are designed to meet the needs of enthusiasts and gamers with its 18-Phase Digital VRM design and latest Wi-Fi 6 solution. On the other hand, the EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi packs the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution and supports up to 128GB of DDR4 memory.
EVGA Z490 DARK
The EVGA Z490 DARK comes packaged with an 18-phase power design and EVGAs signature right-angled connectors. For fast networking, the Z490 DARK comes packed with Intel 2.5GbE NIC and Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution. The Z490 DARK, designed for extreme overclocking, only comes with two DDR4 DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB memory at up to 4600MHz+. For advanced users, the motherboard features a full diagnostic LED suite and PCIe lane shutoff switches for easy troubleshooting and tweaking.
Features
- Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons
- Triple BIOS Support
- Intel® Optane Memory Ready
- Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring
- Realtek 7.1 Channel HD Audio + EVGA NU Audio
- Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max - OC and low speeds in real-time.
- SafeBoot button resets the motherboard and goes into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS
- Reinforced PCIe slots
- Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors
- EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support
- Onboard ARGB and RGB Headers controlled through EVGA ELEET X1
- Highly-Efficient 18 Phase Digital VRM
- New Integrated EVGA Wireless Module with Intel Dual-band WiFi 6 / BT5.0 with external antenna
EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi
The EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi is a great all-rounder motherboard offering an optimal balance of performance, advanced tuning, and fast connectivity. The Z490 FTW WiFi packs a modest 14-Phase Digital VRM Design offering impressive overclocking headroom to the CPU. It also supports up to 128GB of DDR4 memory and comes with USB 3.2 Gen2x2 ports supporting up to 20Gbps transfer speed. It also packs the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution and RGB lighting.
Features
- 100% Solid State Capacitors
- Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons
- 3 Year Warranty
- Switchable Dual BIOS
- HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2
- Intel® Optane Memory Ready
- Highly-Efficient 14 Phase Digital VRM
- Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring
- Realtek 7.1 Channel HD Audio + EVGA NU Audio
- SafeBoot button resets the motherboard and goes into the BIOS with last known good settings without - clearing CMOS
- Reinforced PCIe slots
- EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support
- RGB LED Heatsink Synchronizes with Onboard ARGB and RGB Headers
