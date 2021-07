EVGA SuperNOVA P+ Series PSU Launched

The EVGA SuperNOVA P+ is 20mm shorter than its SuperNOVA P2 counterpart, giving builders more space for cable management and airflow without sacrificing quality.The EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P+ comes with a 135mm double ball bearing fan for durability and low noise level operation with the expectation that 1600W PSU models are intended to carry heavy loads. On the other hand, the SuperNOVA 1300 P+ comes with a 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan which has a longer lifespan and quiet operation. Under load, the SuperNOVA 1300 +2 is 45% quieter than the 1200 P2.The EVGA SuperNOVA P+ is loaded in many areas, including a single 12V rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, VR module, and DC to DC converter on all SuperNOVA P+ power supplies. The SuperNOVA 1300 P+ has a tighter 12V load regulation of 0.50% compared to the SuperNOVA 1200 P2’s 0.75%.The EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 P+ power supply is now available at EVGA.com for US$349.99. The SuperNOVA 1600 P+ model will be available on a later date.