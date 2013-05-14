EVGA SuperNOVA P+ Series PSU Launched

Press Release
EVGA presents the new SuperNOVA P+ Series power supplies featuring a more compact enclosure, tighter 12V load regulation, and quieter cooling fans compared to the SuperNOVA P2 Series models. Available in 1300W and 1600W models, the new SuperNOVA P+ comes with a fully modular cable design and 80 PLUS platinum efficiency rating. Furthermore, the EVGA SuperNOVA P+ has a cleaner internal layout to improve airflow. It now comes with a Variable Resistor module that improves voltage stability.
The new EVGA SuperNOVA P+ Series also comes with two DC to DC modules for more efficient power switching along with a full suite of standard protective features. The SuperNOVA P+ is covered with EVGAs leading global 10-year warranty.
Shorter Length
The EVGA SuperNOVA P+ is 20mm shorter than its SuperNOVA P2 counterpart, giving builders more space for cable management and airflow without sacrificing quality.
Quiter and Longer-Lasting Fans
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P+ comes with a 135mm double ball bearing fan for durability and low noise level operation with the expectation that 1600W PSU models are intended to carry heavy loads. On the other hand, the SuperNOVA 1300 P+ comes with a 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan which has a longer lifespan and quiet operation. Under load, the SuperNOVA 1300 +2 is 45% quieter than the 1200 P2.
Tighter Voltage Regulation
The EVGA SuperNOVA P+ is loaded in many areas, including a single 12V rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, VR module, and DC to DC converter on all SuperNOVA P+ power supplies. The SuperNOVA 1300 P+ has a tighter 12V load regulation of 0.50% compared to the SuperNOVA 1200 P2s 0.75%.
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 P+ power supply is now available at EVGA.com for US$349.99. The SuperNOVA 1600 P+ model will be available on a later date.
