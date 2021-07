EVGA Z590 DARK Motherboard Released

EVGA Z590 DARK Features

- 90 Rotated Socket Design- 100% Copper Heatsink with Twin PWM Fans- Native PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slot- NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced Slots- Supports NVIDIA Resizable BAR- 21 Power Phase Design- Dual Probelt Headers- Multi-Function POST Indicators- EVGA Wi-Fi Antennas- Dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports- Right Angle Power Connectors- EVGA ELEET X1 for Overlocking and Real-Time MonitoringThe Z590 DARK will be available for US$599.99. Learn more about the EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard at EVGA.com