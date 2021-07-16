EVGA Z590 DARK Motherboard Released

EVGA officially releases the EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, fine-tuned to perfection and designed for extreme overclocking. The Z590 DARK motherboard features a 10-layer PCB with a 21-phase VRM design. Powered by the Intel Z590 chipset, the motherboard supports PCIe Gen4 graphics cards and NVMe SSDs. The Z590 DARK retains the signature 90° rotated socket design which debuted on the Z390 DARK motherboard.
The EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard is loaded with a dozen of USB ports, eight SATA ports, two 2.5 GbE NIC ports, Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1, 7.1 Channel HD Audio, three M.2 Key-M slots for SSDs, and two fan headers dedicated to AIO CPU cooler pumps.
EVGA Z590 DARK Features
- 90° Rotated Socket Design
- 100% Copper Heatsink with Twin PWM Fans
- Native PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slot
- NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced Slots
- Supports NVIDIA Resizable BAR
- 21 Power Phase Design
- Dual Probelt Headers
- Multi-Function POST Indicators
- EVGA Wi-Fi Antennas
- Dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports
- Right Angle Power Connectors
- EVGA ELEET X1 for Overlocking and Real-Time Monitoring
The Z590 DARK will be available for US$599.99. Learn more about the EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard at EVGA.com