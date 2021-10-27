EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN and Z690 CLASSIFIED Motherboards Unveiled

EVGA presents the new EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN and Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboards for the new 12th generation Intel Core processors. The Intel Z690 Chipset supports the latest DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 standards, making these motherboards ready for the next generation of hardware. EVGA Z690 motherboards further elevate your system with a powerful digital-VRM design, multiple PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe options, right-angle power connectors, an award-winning BIOS, and overclocking world records. EVGA hints that both motherboards heatsink designs are not final yet and maybe different during launch.
EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN
The EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN is designed to break world records with its premium 21-phase VRM and a 10-layer PCB capable of driving the most powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processors. With DDR5, PCIe Gen5, and PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe support, a new DARK age of overclocking will rise as quickly as new hardware becomes available.
The Z690 DARK KINGPIN comes with multiple USB options, 8x SATA 6Gb/s ports, 2x 2.5Gbps NICs + Wi-Fi 6E / BT 5.2, 7.1 HD audio, 3x M.2 Key-M slots, and 2x pump headers exclusively built for CPU AIO cooling help round out everything else you need in a premium motherboard. The Z690 DARK KINGPIN is todays choice for the future of overclocking and gaming.
EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED
The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED is revealed as the latest addition to EVGAs most-respected line of motherboards. The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED provides unbeatable power, performance, and stability via a 19-phase VRM and 10-layer PCB. EVGA neither confirms nor denies support for 128GB of DDR5 memory, 2x 2.5Gbps NIC + Wi-Fi 6E / BT 5.2, 7.1 HD audio, or multiple USB options. All evidence points to the conclusion that this board is designed for the ultimate gaming experience; everything else is Z690 CLASSIFIED.
EVGA ELEETE X1
EVGA Z690 motherboards are powered by EVGA ELITE X1, the next generation of motherboard tuning utilities. Featuring a simple-to-use interface, EVGA motherboards have never been easier to overclock or monitor. Review your motherboard, processor, memory, and system status at any time and adjust your clock speeds and voltages for maximum performance.
Learn more about the EVGA Z690 motherboards at EVGA.com.